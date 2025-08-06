Live Around the Planet: Wednesday August 6th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe.

Lots going on in the world: In America Trump is talking about re-federalising the District of Columbia - as the municipal government is incapable of running the joint. I fully support that as long as it includes abolishing the dirty stinkin' rotten corrupt court system.

Elsewhere, it's the same-old same-old:

DIVERSITY RAPE OF THE DAY: From The Daily Mail in London:

Pakistani asylum seeker appears in court accused of raping eight-year-old girl and subjecting her to multiple sex attacks

This would be one Kamran Khan, 43 years old but partial to girls a fifth of his age.

This is happening every day now. And the Government's only reaction is to shrivel ever further the freedom of ordinary citizens to notice it.

DIVERSITY STABBING OF THE DAY: In Southampton a chap of similar age and background to Mr Khan randomly stabbed three shoppers in an Aldi supermarket. The carnage was interrupted by a plucky contestant from The Apprentice. So maybe we have the makings of a new TV show here: Britain's Got Machetes. Strictly Come Raping. The Stab Factor. The Great British Rape-Off. Stab Idol. Rape Island. The Only Way Is Mirpur. I'm a Child Gang-Rape Victim - Get Me Out of Here.

Again, for Starmer and his evil constabulary, the problem is you noticing it.

Happy to hear your thoughts on any or all of it. For the moment you can listen live from almost anywhere you chance to be on this turbulent earth. Starting next week, in the European Union and affiliated entities, this show will be distributed exclusively by fax machine. So install yours today!

Membership of The Mark Steyn Club is required only if you wish to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the planet - from Alaska to Zurich, from Chagrin Falls to Château-Arnoux, from Georgetown, Massachusetts to George Town in the Cayman Islands. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a far more civilised hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Michael E Mann's probably lost his appeal by now...