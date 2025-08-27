Live Around the Planet: Wednesday August 27th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back from my deathbed for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe.

Lots going on in the world. But this year's summer season is drawing to a close, so I thought on this show we'd take it easy and just hang out at the beach:

It was an extra-larger hot-to-twerk-a black-and-more-black big-ass burqa

That she wore for the first time today...

Er, okay, maybe I'll just take the kids to the park:

Children's playgrounds in UK are full of fake male asylum seekers. Is this normal? pic.twitter.com/Xo5mb7XPHW — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) August 27, 2025

Well, maybe we'll just ride the Tube up to the West End to see the sights:

.Oh, alright, let's just stay home in our quiet residential street:

A Muslim attacks a British couple just because they eat pork. They also want to dictate to us what we should eat or drink. pic.twitter.com/qn7JkBnA2M — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) August 25, 2025

For our last show of August, happy to take your questions on whatever's on your mind. For the moment you can listen live from almost anywhere you chance to be on this turbulent earth. Starting next week, in compliance with European Union hate-speech regulations, this show will be distributed exclusively by fax machine. So install yours today!

Membership of The Mark Steyn Club is required only if you wish to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership.

But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a far more civilised hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Michael E Mann's probably lost his appeal by now...