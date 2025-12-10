Live Around the Planet: Wednesday December 10th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back off my deathbed for another hour of questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. We start at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe.

Happy to hear about whatever's on your mind. As I first had cause to remark a sodding decade-and-a-half ago, America is the broke-broke-brokiest nation in the history of the world: it has to cough up ten trillion dollars just to get back to having nothing in its pocket; nobody has ever done that before.

Whoops, my mistake. That was the original 2010 version of my lame-o shtick. A mere fifteen sod-bollocking years later, America has to cough up just shy of forty trillion dollars to get back to having nothing in its pocket; even fewer people have done that before.

But that doesn't mean hardworking US taxpayers can't bankroll every Somali chancer on the planet: if you can make it here, your uncle and cousin and brother-cum-husband can also make it here! Oh, and don't worry about having to freeze your knackers off in Minnesota: there are forty-nine other states to bilk, and you don't have to spend much time there. The enterprising all-American US citizen Abdullahi Ali of Lewiston, Maine aspires to be the Numero Uno strongman of Jubaland - don't worry, that's in Somalia; despite the name, there are no Jews there. Ingeniously, Mr Ali has managed to set up and bankroll his own Jubaland militia while supposedly running a "non-profit" funded by Maine's Medicare programme:

A Somali non-profit leader was billing MaineCare while running to be the Warlord of Jubaland.@BigSteve207 joined @CarlHigbie to explain how the Mills administration enabled the grift: pic.twitter.com/2iSkCUk8V3 — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) December 3, 2025

Somali corruption: it's not just for Minnesota anymore!

Of all the Somali news stories suddenly emerging from jurisdictions across the fruited plain, an aside from Vermont struck closest to home:

The Winooski School District took down its website and disconnected many of its office phones Monday after receiving what its superintendent described as a flood of racist and violent messages in response to the district's decision to raise a Somali flag.

But whoop-de-doo: Somali flags on public buildings is just business as usual in the exciting new Third World America. Here's the bit that caught my eye:

Many of the messages appear to be part of a coordinated effort to target the district, where about 9% of students are Somali, spurred by prominent right-wing social media accounts, according to Wilmer Chavarria, the Winooski schools superintendent.

Vermont is one of the whitest states in the nation: 94.2 per cent, apparently. How did Winooski, a suburb of Burlington, acquire in nothing flat a student enrollment that's one-tenth Somali? As it happens, my own pad is pretty much exactly halfway between Winooski, Vermont and Abdullahi Ali's Lewiston, Maine. Presumably the Somalification of New Hampshire will be starting any day now.

Happy to hear your thoughts on that, or anything else that's on your mind. For the moment you can listen to our show live from almost anywhere you chance to be on this turbulent earth. Starting next week, in compliance with Cruella von der Leyen and the European Commission, Clubland Q&A will be distributed exclusively by fax machine from my own personal militia in Jubaland. So install yours today while supplies last.

Membership of The Mark Steyn Club is required only if you wish to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the planet - from New South Wales to old South Yorkshire, Montana to Mooloolaba, Paris to Peoria. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Kiev and 11pm in the de facto Jubaland capital of Kismayo...