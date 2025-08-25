The Great Big Convoy

Last year I cited Horace Walpole, fourth Earl of Orford and youngest son of the chap generally regarded as Britain's first prime minister:

No country was ever saved by good men because good men will not go to the length that may be necessary.

To which I added:

The length is lengthening, and is very necessary.

To be sure, Lord Orford's characterisation of "good men" does not really apply in our own time. There is nothing "good" about turning a blind eye to rape gangs, or stringing along with the idea that child rape is a mere "cultural difference", or, in the alternative, that there are no cultural differences at all and that a fellow called Mohamed Mohamed who rapes a woman to death outside a Nashville church is, per the "mainstream" media, just another cookie-cutter "Tennessee man", born on a mountain top in Tennessee, kilt him a b'ar when he was only three, sodomised him an infidel whore when he was only four. There is nothing "good" about pretending, as the aequally repulsive Dutch press is currently doing, that migrant murders of little girls are something to do with white men of "the patriarchy". From my friends Raisa Blommestijn and Eva Vlaardingerbroek:

A 17 y/o Dutch girl was brutally murdered by an asylum seeker last Tuesday night. In response the entire Dutch establishment is screaming bloody murder about "the patriarchy" and "femicide". All to deflect from the real issue here: anti-white violence committed by migrants. pic.twitter.com/nZRSRZhDR4 — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) August 24, 2025

A political class willing to sacrifice your daughters on the altar of diversity are not in any sense "good men". Yet in Normieworld they remain, somewhat mystifyingly, respectable men. Me twenty-one sodding years ago in 2004:

If the political culture forbids respectable politicians from raising certain issues, then the electorate will turn to unrespectable ones.

Two decades later, the American people have turned twice to an "unrespectable" one. But to repeat: the length is lengthening, and action is ever more necessary. Through my medicated haze of recent days, a sense of what Trump's up against managed to penetrate courtesy of the Associated Press:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Thursday it is reviewing more than 55 million people who have valid U.S. visas for any violations that could lead to deportation, part of a growing crackdown on foreigners who are permitted to be in the United States.

To which this Tweeter responds parodically:

"well i'm proud to be an economic zone, where at least there's GDP and i won't forget the 1 in 6, who are here on H1b" https://t.co/yFhzEu16Iv pic.twitter.com/qDKrPcDI1u — marmot (@MarmotRespecter) August 21, 2025

His point is well-taken. As I observed when Trump 45 wondered why America only got immigrants from bleephole countries as opposed to Norway, even if all five million Norwegians landed at Ellis Island tomorrow they would be all but statistically undetectable in the ceaseless migrant tide. How does any long-settled nation end up with a sixth of its current population being foreigners?

Okay, that's not entirely a rhetorical question. One way to do it is if you're partial to indentured servitude, as the Gulf states are. But even they recognise there are limits to the joys of cheap labour: in Oman, for example, the Shura Council has decreed that the migrant class can be no more can be no more than a third of the total population. I'd propose the same law for North America and Europe, but it would of course be totally racist.

And those fifty-five million now under supposed "review" are those who are present more or less legally - at least to the extent that they're in the system. It does not include the fine upstanding members of the Undocumented-American community, such as the world's most famous "Maryland man", Kilmar Albrego Garcia. How many "Maryland men" are out there? As I wrote just a few weeks ago:

For the entirety of this century, the number of illegal aliens living in the United States has supposedly remained constant at eleven million. Even after another seven million strolled in on Joe Biden's "watch", you'll be reassured to hear that the total number remains eleven million. Pay no attention to those wackjob conspiracy theorists who say the real count of undocumented aliens living in America may be closer to fifty million - which would certainly be considered a large number in more paranoid jurisdictions.

Among the fine upstanding members of the Undocumented-American community is Florida man/California man/Washington man/Your State Here man Harjinder Singh, an Undocumented-American trucker who in his English Proficiency Test got ten out of twelve questions wrong - ten-two, good buddy! - and correctly identified only one out of four highway signs. Nevertheless, he and his brother/co-pilot were given the keys to an eighteen-wheeler (nine wheels for every question you answer correctly) and killed three people because of a sudden urge to do a U-turn on the Florida Turnpike. He has yet to be tried or convicted, but a petition launched by Manisha Kaushal of "Collective Punjabi Youth" urges the Governor to commute any eventual sentence. At the time of writing, it has the support of 2.6 million people, because let's face it, you can't make a diversity omelette without breaking a few eggs and (as one petition signer puts it) "is it fair for a young boy who left his home country to have bright future?", especially when he was sporting enough to hold the corpse count down to single digits.

The name of Mr Singh and the details of his crime will be forgotten soon enough, but it has a significance beyond the specifics. Friday's Times had a fascinating report on the subject. Not The New York Times, of course - that would be too much to expect - but The Times of India:

Sikh advocacy groups estimate there are approximately 150,000 to 200,000 Sikhs working in the trucking industry, with around 90% (135,000 to 180,000) being drivers. They constitute about 18% of the total truck drivers in the US and up to 40% are based in California.

Did you know that one in five trucks coming towards you on an American highway is driven by a Sikh? Any other transportation statistics to share? Is one in five US commuter flights flown by a Sikh? They constitute a mere 1.7 per cent of the population of India, yet have smoothly annexed a fifth of the American trucker market.

The government bureaucrats who did this to you presumably have names, but not names that anybody knows, because everyone's too excited about who's two points up in Iowa.

So fifty-five million members of the Visa-American community, plus tens of millions more of the Jacknife-American community. And that's without adding naturalised "Americans" such as Representative Ilhan Omar, and Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, whom Wikipedia counts as a "domestic terrorist". According to the Migration Policy Institute, the foreign-born and their "American" children add up to 93 million people - or on the verge of busting through Oman's thirty per cent migrant ceiling. Also, the Gulf sultanate is rather small - whereas, if the foreign population of America were a country, it would be one of the twenty biggest nations in the world.

Even if you're a sentimental NPR-listening rube minded to prostrate yourself before that crappy poem at the foot of the Statue of H1Bs, these numbers are not, in any sense, normal. The good news is that Kristi Noem wants to eject twenty-one million people (it's a start) and that even in Britain the protests on English streets appear to have caused Nigel Farage to U-turn even more suddenly than Harjinder Singh: just a few months after dismissing mass deportations as "a political impossibility", he's now belatedly butching up. In the Netherlands, dear Eva urges her compatriots: "Dear Dutchmen, get angrier."

More of them certainly will, but the question is whether enough of them will get sufficiently angry in time:

The Islamisation of European capital cities is accelerating. pic.twitter.com/4QJn3bFCe0 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 20, 2025

The "good men" have screwed everything. They have enriched themselves to the point that the "migrant hotel" sector of the economy can now make you a billionaire, while the remnants of the native population get to end their lives in a foreign land denied even the consolations of culture: in England, the pubs are closing; in France, the restaurants are closing. Both phenomena exemplify the decay of what were once high-trust societies: "diversity", which is "good men" code for low-trust krappistans, kills shared community life. Open-shelf supermarkets are likewise only possible in high-trust societies:

First cheese lockboxed, now milk tagged at local shops Tell me the UK is over without telling me the UK is over pic.twitter.com/vM2ODp6Ryf — Rob Moore (@robprogressive) August 16, 2025

He may be right that "the UK" is over. As the recent preference for St George's Cross on the streets of England suggests, significant numbers of the citizenry appear to have concluded that "Britishness" - the Union flag, the multinational Crown, the Commonwealth - appears increasingly to be little more than a useful cover for the dispossession of the Anglo-Celts in their own lands. One could say the same on the Continent about the EU, or across the Atlantic about the "nation of immigrants" bollocks.

As a niche Canadian wrote in an ancient bestseller:

When history comes a-calling, it starts with the most basic question of all: Knock-knock. Who's there?

History is accelerating and the longer the "good men" gaol the likes of Lucy Connolly and bleat about far-right white-male patriarchy the more total the Great Unravelling will be.

