Calling All Dog Lovers

Greetings one and all and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

It got a little dicey around Chez Cohen earlier this week with Mr. C feeling quite under the weather, but fortunately, he's perking up a bit now. Lucky for him, he has his own personal Nurse Ratched - ah I mean his own personal Florence Nightingale! I mean Mother Teresa! It's a bummer to get sick, but even more of a bummer when you're by yourself. Anyway, it's all settling down now.

We did go to a doctor to check him out and get an x-ray and fortunately, there was no pneumonia. But everywhere we go, we are getting hucked about flu shots and we both are thumbs down on that idea. People still seem genuinely shocked when you decline the opportunity to get a flu vaccine.

During the Covid years, I was considered a bit of an "anti-vaxxer" even in my own household. Obviously, I love being right about things but I'm not taking a lot of pleasure being right about Covid, about the "vaccines" and about the abject evil of the tyranny imposed upon us all those years. There were so many crimes against humanity perpetrated and I'm still angry about it, about what we lost personally and collectively and about the cruelty that was so freely dished out to the most vulnerable and innocent among us. And now, five years later, even more information is coming out in dribs and drabs that completely vindicates us hysterical "anti-vaxxers", those of us who did not bow and follow Le Science.

I went down that rabbit hole again not on purpose, but because I was re-reading a chain of e-mail between me and Kathy Shaidle. I probably shouldn't have opened those files because it just made me miss her extremely acutely instead of in the regular, ever present dull heartache that those of us who knew her must live with all the time. Anyway, that led me to reading other e-mails that people sent me about what they were going through with their schools and families and social situations, and that led me to re-read some of the articles I wrote at the time, desperately trying to move the political needle in Ontario to no discernible avail. Hopefully, I was able to offer comfort to those who contacted me, at the very least.

So basically, I'm still angry about it all, I have not forgiven or forgotten. I'm still happy that the hill I was prepared to die upon then was not getting my disabled son vaccinated. I knew in my gut that it would have killed him. It was certainly not easy for us during that time because of my stance. But as more information comes out, I feel evermore completely vindicated and I believe I saved his life in doing so. So me and my house are not getting flu shots. Ever. Feel free to disagree with me in the comment section if you wish.

~

Lastly, a lovely article by Laura Dodsworth about dogs.

I think I've mentioned that we had a cat growing up. Mr. C never had any pets. But my sister always wanted a dog (my parents wouldn't let us have a dog) and as soon as she bought a house she got a dog and became the dog person she always wanted to be (she's on her second dog now). My brother remains a cat person. I want a dog for my son but am wary of the responsibility. It's actually extremely weird and incredible how dogs gravitate toward my son. He is less interested, but no matter where we go, dogs (almost without exception) approach him, take a little sniff around, stare at him and are interested in him. Do you think they smell his different genetic makeup? His gentleness? This is a serious question. What sense do you think they are utilizing? What are they surmising?

Mr. C loves the look of huskies but he freaks out about the hair/shedding. I love Golden Retrievers and Labs. Convincing Mr. C that we should be a dog family is a work in progress. I know if we got one, he would turn into the ultimate Dog Dad. I'm happy to hear feedback from all you dog people about all these things plus breeds, etc, in the comments.

Have a great weekend and an advanced Happy Chanukah greeting to our Jewish readers (the first candle is Sunday night).

See you in the comments!

~

North America:

Open doors.

Is Fuente's online engagement fake? Just asking questions!

Immigration gone wild!

There's our boy!

I think this is plausible.

Yashar Ali also presents a compelling argument here.

The truth we already knew.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Awakening:

All this. All of it.

~

Jews and Israel:

Excellent.

HISTORY GEEK OUT.

"My son lost his legs. Look at him run."

This is a fulsome and thoroughly delicious roasting of the ADL. Filing it in my "wish I had written it" file.

Argentina was a very friendly place for Nazis and it was a basketcase of corruption. My how times have changed. Interesting, that.

Starving babies is bad. "Never allow yourself to be a useful idiot in Hamas's propaganda. You can have compassion for the real suffering of the Palestinian civilians of Gaza, and demand Israeli action to facilitate aid entry into the coastal enclave, while still holding Hamas accountable for its part in causing a hunger and starvation crisis in the first place."

The Lions of Israel.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

The Transcripts.

There should be riots. Story here.

~

Kooks 'N' Trans:

Today in Satan.

~

Human Grace:

How many times will you see your parents?

"No matter what, I choose life."

Related: Music is haram.

"When you have faith you have your own pilot light. And those lights can go out everywhere all around you. Everywhere. But if you have that faith and you have that light inside you, you can find your way."

Feel the love.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from the week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.