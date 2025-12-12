The Health of the State

Programming note: please join me later tonight at SteynOnline for the third of this season's Christmas Tales for Our Time.

A brisk tour of the passing scene:

~My hometown has changed a bit since the boring old "Toronto the Good" I was born into 137 sod-bollocking years ago. But, as we all know, diversity is our strength, so get with the programme!

When they tell you who they are, believe them. pic.twitter.com/0iqllNmZfQ — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) December 11, 2025

The Pallie fetishists didn't exactly do a great job these last two years of pretending to distance themselves from gang rape as a legitimate tool of war, so it's good to see them 'fessing up and coming clean: Rape a Jewess today! It's the enlightened and progressive thing to do!

~I always enjoy Liam Neeson in those films where he flies to Europe and guns down large numbers of foreigners. I'm less keen on him when he's doing other things, like his mopey widower routine in Love Actually. But I'd gotten the impression that his Taken shtick had elevated him to near national-treasure status in America. And now he's been vaporised in an instant:

So what's the problem? Well...

Neeson, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2011 who praised vaccines as one of the "biggest collective achievements in human history" just three years ago, provides narration for "Plague of Corruption: 80 Years of Pharmaceutical Corruption Exposed." The documentary bills itself as an examination of "how pharmaceutical giants systematically captured governments and deceived families and communities worldwide." It features interviews with anti-vaxxers, such as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose HHS leadership has been condemned by medical experts and critics over the past year. "Plague of Corruption" is based on a book co-authored by a pair of anti-vaxxers and published by Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine group that Kennedy founded.

So the "progressive" groupthinkers are hammering the poor fellow: "How to set your career on fire, a memoir", "I am now vaccinated against Liam Neeson", etc. To take Mr Neeson's critics at their word, presumably they feel that, if Big Pharma really were totally corrupt, they'd have heard something about it - notwithstanding that TV "news" broadcasts are essentially funded by advertising from Big Pharma, which is illegal in almost all other developed nations, and that in non-election years such as 2025 seventy-five per cent of Fox News ad revenue, per the late Roger Ailes, is pharmaceutical.

Yet beyond that is the underlying reality: US children are the most vaccinated - the most medicated - on the planet, and overall are the sickest in the developed world. No one who swings by the average grade-school would bet the future on America. My own state has the least worst infant-mortality rate in the nation, but among the thirty-eight members of the OECD the US as a whole is bottom save for Chile, Turkey and Mexico, which are not generally countries the US compares itself with. As summarised by the US National Institutes for Health:

The United States ranks lowest among OECD countries for child physical health.

Yes, yes, correlation is not causation. But, given what America spends per capita on "health" "care", you'd think a) that it's obvious the current system isn't working; and b) that one ought to be able to bring up the topic without getting Taken 27 cancelled.

A nation is its people, no more or less: if its people "rank lowest ...for child physical health", that's a problem.

~But, as the lefties would no doubt respond, that's why we need immigrants to come here and do the jobs Americans won't do - like stealing from the rube native taxpayers:

81% of Somali families in Minnesota are on welfare vs 21% of American families pic.twitter.com/fzLOSumE8d — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 10, 2025

If you like those numbers, wait'll you drill down:

Nearly every Somali household with children (89 percent) receives some form of welfare.

And Somalis have a lot more kids than you do: 5.91 births per woman vs 1.599 for Americans. So Minnesota taxpayers are basically paying for their own demographic eclipse.

~Finally, for those of you anxious to know who's two points up in Iowa, well, don't forget to send money now to SendMoneyNow.com. You'll love what they do with it!

The GOP still hasn't confirmed a large chunk of Trump's appointments They refuse to take political advantage of redistricting, the refuse to reward their voters, they refuse to punish their opponents In any other contest what would you call this behavior? — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) December 12, 2025

Gee, it's almost like this Thune guy and the rest of the Republican establishment figure that, if we can just run out the clock for another year, everything'll be back to normal.

