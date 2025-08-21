Hello again and welcome to this week's fresh batch of Laura's Links.

I mentioned on the show that Canada is a completely unserious, dishevelling country that nobody takes seriously - and rightly so. If you want a sample of why one might think that, here's a little something for your consideration.

Also on the show, I talked briefly about a great link that one of my kids sent me that chronicles the catalogue of nicknames President Trump has given to people over the years, and various Trumpisms. I had forgotten a bunch of them, and we were laughing our Zionist tuchuses off going over them. Sorry that it is from Wikipedia, I normally refrain from sending traffic to people who hate us/me/our side but this list is irresistible and I don't think it's even fully comprehensive. So good. Enjoy.

We didn't get too deep into the Islamic/migrant invasion of the West, but perhaps that is a good thing because that gets very depressing very quickly. But in case you can't live without that kind of content, DON'T WORRY! I've got you covered-there are a good number of links below that discuss our excitable Ishmaelian friends.

And on that theme, and in case you were wondering, the photo for this week's column comes also courtesy of one of my kids, from the ads on one of their social media feeds. The kid came running into the kitchen saying OMG MOMMY MOMMY I HAVE TO SHOW YOU SOMETHING. And voila-this was the ad.

Picture my face!!!

I mean - you can picture it obviously BECAUSE YOU HAVE SEEN MY FACE IN PUBLIC.

But you cannot picture Seham's face because her face is HARAM (although we can still see her eyeballs, and eyelashes, that utter slut).

Anyway, welcome to your/our future unless you FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.

I know I've gone a little overboard on the ALL CAPS in this column, but they were on sale today, two for the price of one, and honestly, I'm a bit delirious having taken care of the fam, the injured hubby and all the other regular things.

I hope you have a great weekend, and I will see you in the comments as I'm able.

North America:

Covid was an ATM for the very worst people.

As per Neil Oliver: this is happening because your leaders want it to happen to you.

Another appellate court win for President Trump. Why is this guy even a judge in America?

Everything is just fine in Montreal.

"A largely clean driving record." The new "mostly peaceful".

"Why I Don't Like Him" - Dr. Naomi Wolfe on Zohran Obamdani.

I've never seen a life truly improved by weed.

What could POSSIBLY go wrong?

The guy who locked us (in Ontario) in our own homes for two years has new thoughts.

Who indeed?

Explain to me slowly why America needs Islamic honor murder immigrants.

Expect a fight.

There are way too many people in government creating policies or ignoring policies that lead to death. This is profoundly evil.

Lox and Loaded!

WELL DONE.

Israel and Jews:

This is interesting. Haven't seen much about this in any other source (yet).

HISTORY GEEK OUT.

MORE HERE and HERE.

G-d willing, his body will be repatriated to Israel next.

A reasonable point.

The whole lot of Aussie diplomats should be sent home. Not just the ones serving the PA.

Son of Hamas interview.

Hamas is winning the culture war.

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

OH. I SEE.

My gosh this is awful. Good grief. I'm putting it here because it's Covid related but if I had a separate section for "terrible children being terrible to their parent/s" it would be there.

The Formerly Great Britain:

And again.

London is not "fine".

RELATED.

ALSO RELATED.

LOL.

Oh boy.

A former employee at a hotel housing migrants speaks up.

This seems fine.

Europe:

This seems fine.

"Did they round them up in a stadium, too?"

Meanwhile in Vienna.

When life becomes a Mark Steyn prediction that nobody listened to, even though he really, really, really REALLY tried hard to get people to understand.

Palestinians:

The PA Slaughterhouse. Do pro-Palestinian folks ever get exercised at all about Palestinian on Palestinian violence?

Kooks:

Elica LeBon explains it sloooooowly.

Human Grace:

Saving lives. This is really extraordinarily beautiful.

Stop asking kids if they're depressed!!! AMEN AMEN AMEN.

"I'm not gonna define myself by what's wrong with me." YES. This is the way.

"If you don't date Kevin, I'm gonna date Kevin."

