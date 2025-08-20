Image

Mark Steyn

"Reasonable and Proportionate"

Clubland Q&A Action Replay

If you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet guest-hosted by Laura Rosen Cohen, here's the action replay. This week's show covered a range of topics including several questions on what is "reasonable and proportionate" when defending one's country or simply one's home from Illinois and Ontario to down under in Victoria.

Club member Elisa Angel also asked: where can we vacation in Canada?

Here's a great option: The Mark Steyn Cruise from Quebec City to New York - October 2026. See here for more details.

Mark returns next week.

Image

