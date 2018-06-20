Katz & CRTV vs Steyn: A Cut-Out'n'Keep Guide

In February 2017, Cary Katz and CRTV fired me, canceled my TV show, and sued me for $10 million. They lost, comprehensively.

At which point they decided to double-down on their lawlessness and mendacity and refused to be bound by the judge's award of damages. They then re-sued me, this time for a combined $20 million. So, for the benefit of the many lawyers among our readership who purport to be interested in this kind of thing, here's a handy guide to vexatious litigant Katz's many cases against me:

1) Here's Judge Gordon's original award, which is now before the New York Supreme Court. In this case, I'm the plaintiff, in that I'm suing to get the deadbeats CRTV to pay up. 2) Here's Cary Katz's self-suing bollocks in the Clark County Court, Nevada, where Katz's left buttock is suing Katz's right buttock into pseudo-insolvency as a fraud upon the Court. And here's my motion to intervene, which has since been accepted by the judge. So, in this case, I'm the plaintiff-in-intervention and the collusive Katz and CRTV are the defendants-in-intervention. 3) Here's Katz's personal defamation suit for $15 million, originally in Nevada District Court but which we had removed to Federal Court. In this case, I'm the defendant, so here's my reply to Katz, written in the rather tedious call-and-response format. Nonetheless, connoisseurs may enjoy certain paragraphs along the way, including 21-23. Bottom line: 'Defendants admit that they have made true, non-defamatory statements that correctly describe Plaintiff Katz as "deadbeat," "scofflaw," "dishonorable," "criminal"...' 4) Katz's fourth suit is CRTV's return to the American Arbitration Association to sue me second time around for breach of contract, for $5 million. In this case, I'm the respondent. For the moment this proceeding is "confidential", so I can't post anything. But that may change...

So I'm the plaintiff, the defendant, the respondent, and the plaintiff-in-intervention. That's not quite a full set: I've never been a counter-claimant-in-intervention, but give it another week or two...

In addition, Katz and his latest sock-puppet entity "Galaxy Media" (which operates out of the same offices as CRTV and shares the same "manager", Elizabeth Wood) have filed multiple fraudulent UCC claims against CRTV in jurisdictions from Virginia to California (see page 14 here).

Any further suits by frivolous litigant Katz and/or his various shell entities will be posted here. As I've stated, if and when we see a dime from CRTV (and believe me I'm not holding my breath), it is my intention to donate whatever's left after legal costs to Hillsdale College and the Gatestone Institute. Let's hope Katz and CRTV stop their legal terrorism so that there's something left for these honorable institutions.