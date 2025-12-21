The Four Horsemen of the Eupocalypse

Programming note: please join Mark later today at SteynOnline for another Christmas Tale for Our Time.

~A week after the Bondi Beach bloodbath, Australia has figured out how to solve the problem:

🇦🇺 Meanwhile in Australia Celebrities & Media Personalities get put on display - to tell Australians that Diversity is their greatest strength and it's time to stand up to hate. pic.twitter.com/z5sdLfSowk — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) December 19, 2025

Ten sodding years ago I launched the inactivist group Somnolent Tilty-Headed Wankers for Peace. I hadn't realised they were still in business, although, in fairness, the heads are less tilty than they once were. Other than that, in a turbulent and rapidly transforming world, all is refreshingly unchanged. So here they are with the kind of cool musical backing usually reserved for "this call may be monitored for quality-assurance purposes" and, as is traditional, standing tall against "hate" and "division" and possibly other abstract nouns. As Stalin would say, how many divisions has "division"?

So the first non-tilty walks on and lays down the law:

Enough.

If I may venture a mild disagreement with the legions of the formerly tilty, I've had enough of people saying "Enough". I first recall it as the approved formulation after the Madrid train bombings, which is twenty-one sod-bollocking years ago. But they said it in Spanish - "Basta!" - which the anglo ear might hear as "Bastards!", and that could come over as distressingly provocative. So enough!

The problem is, after two basta decades, it ought to be obvious, even to the swollen Aussie wanker class, that "enough!" isn't enough. Hard as it might be to believe (certainly Ofcom didn't fall for it), I try to see things from the other chap's point of view. And I can't believe, even as they're saying "Enough!" with solemn faces, that even the wanker class seriously expects to persuade someone who isn't already a fully paid-up wanker. What? You think somewhere out there is a Pauline Hanson voter who, after watching the above, is going, "You know, ten years ago I couldn't see past all the tilty heads. But now they're no longer at an angle, it suddenly all makes sense."

Perhaps that's why even the cast seem to be going through the motions, as if, after three years of drama-school practicing how to talk serious over elevator music, they don't want their skills to get rusty. For my own part, I rarely feel "hateful" except when I'm watching brave progressives calling for an "end" to basic human emotions. I'm not saying I'm minded to hunt them down in the street, but if I ran into any of them at the AACTAs for Best Leading Wanker, Tilty or Non, I'd be sorely tempted to biff them on the schnozz.

Because, after twenty years of empirical proof that saying "Enough!" isn't enough, these guys are part of the reason that Muslims who weren't born when the first "Enough" videos were made are gunning down ten-year-old girls.

By the way, when you say Australia is "built on diversity", would that be the "White Australia" policy? The Prime Minister saying as recently as the Seventies that "the unlimited influx of coloured people would lead to stresses in Australia"?

The death of Australia and most of the rest of the west isn't a tsunami that just hit out of the blue. It's a train that was off in the distance but nevertheless visible and rumbling down the tracks twenty sod-bollockingly-arsing years ago, picking up speed "Enough!" video by "Enough!" video. In today's episode of our ongoing audio adaptation of my ancient bestseller America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It, we begin a short overview of the Four Horsemen of the Eupocalypse:

In 1970, there were 4.6 million Italians under five years old. By 2004, there were 2.6 million. And the fewer babies you have today, the fewer grown-ups are around to have babies in 20 years. What do you figure the 2020 numbers will look like? If you think that a nation is no more than a 'great hotel' (as the Canadian novelist Yann Martel described his own country, approvingly), you can always slash rates and fill the empty rooms – for as long as there are any would-be lodgers left out there to move in. But, if you believe a nation is the collective, accumulated wisdom of a shared past, then a dependence on immigration alone for population replenishment will leave you lost and diminished.

For Somali warlords and Albanian sex-traffickers and Sudanese clitoridectomists, England is now a "great hotel" literally. As for those Italians under five years old:

1970: 4.6 million 2004: 2.6 million 2025: 1.98 million

- which is less than the number of 80-84 year-olds. Two Italian prime ministers asked to talk with me about the thesis of my book. Neither did anything about it.

