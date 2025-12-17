Live Around the Planet: Wednesday December 17th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back for another hour of questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. We start at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe.

Around the world, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas:

Nothing says "most successful multicultural nation" quite like a fresh delivery of bollards at Christmas time. Martin Place, Sydney. pic.twitter.com/ISfGfxDCiJ — British Australian Community (@Brit_Aus_Com) December 17, 2025

Happily, under Australia's common-sense gun-control legislation, you have to be a member of Isis on a security-service watchlist to obtain a firearms license:

BREAKING: The Islamic extremist cleric who radicalised the Bondi gunman Naveed Akram actually publicly dared the Australian government to revoke his citizenship in 2014. The Australian government didn't do it. Wissam Haddad stayed in Australia and the outcome was that 15 people... pic.twitter.com/03SxTDbAiC — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) December 16, 2025

Meanwhile, in Rhode Island, the Brown University shooter remains at large but, per that boob of a police chief, there is no danger to the public. Usually, when the killer's on the lam, the authorities release pertinent details that will assist in his speedy arrest. There are many survivors of this attack - what we used to call witnesses - and yet all have apparently had reconstructive surgery, entered the witness protection programme and been relocated to rural Idaho. So the police have issued a blurry long-range photograph of Bigfoot, taken in 1979 in the British Columbia interior.

Odd.

Or it would be if it weren't becoming SOP in the multiculti utopia. If you're in the mood for something a bit more specific, you have to read The Times of India.

Norman Podhoretz died last night a month shy of his ninety-sixth birthday. I enjoyed his company immensely, because he was very funny. Twenty years ago, I inveigled him into singing "Makin' Whoopee" on a National Review cruise because, unlike most people, he knew the second chorus. Not long afterwards, he emailed to inquire if I would be coming to one of those New York media events that aren't really my bag. So I wrote back to ask if he would be doing "Makin' Whoopee". He replied:

No. But John Bolton really swings.

He told me of a tour of Yugoslavia he'd made for (I think) the State Department in the 1960s, with Arthur Miller, shortly after the playwright's separation from Marilyn Monroe. At the second or third stop along the way, someone took a friendly photograph of the two and got the wrong end of the stick. So, for the rest of the tour, Norman found himself being introduced to people staring bewildered at him and thinking: "This is who Arthur Miller left Marilyn Monroe for?"

In some totally non-homoerotic way, I can sort of see that. Rest in peace.

Happy to hear your thoughts on the above, or anything else that's on your mind. For the moment you can listen to our show live from almost anywhere you chance to be on this turbulent earth. Starting next week, in compliance with Cruella von der Leyen and the European Commission, Clubland Q&A will be distributed exclusively by fax machine. So install yours today while supplies last.

Membership of The Mark Steyn Club is required only if you wish to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the planet - from New Hampshire to New South Wales, Vancouver to Vienna, Manchester to Madeira. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Kiev, 11pm in Moscow, and the wee small hours of Thursday beyond...