Eutopia vs Eurabia

~'Tis the festive season - which these days means bloody violence, lots of it, and in iconic locations, from Macy's department store to Bondi Beach, from the Ivy League to Christmas markets in Bavaria. Down Under, a couple of chaps shot up a Hannukah celebration, and injured at least one SteynOnline reader: fortunately, he is expected to recover. As I write, eleven Jews are dead plus one of their Muslim assassins. The other is in custody - "Sydney man Naveed Akram", presumably not the famous Pakistani footballer.

On that last attack, it's not that difficult: where you have rapidly increasing numbers of Muslims, you will have rapidly increasing numbers of dead non-Muslims - sometimes Jews, sometimes Christians, sometimes Buddhists, Hindus, sometimes secular bleepwits who persist in thinking that, because diversity is our strength, they'll just be left alone to listen to crap on their telephones. Not so, not even on an island with near total "gun control" that had already taking the precaution of bollarding off the beach. In such societies, "multiculturalism" is merely an interim phase: "diversity" is just the warm-up act for Islam. "The past is a foreign country," observed L P Hartley in The Go-Between. It is the genius of the Western Uniparty, from New York to New Zealand, to have made the present a foreign country.

Some of us - rather fewer than there should have been - can claim to have seen this coming, although we've made a lot less money out of it than arseholes like Piers Morgan and Boris Johnson, who are still being lavishly rewarded for getting everything wrong. In today's episode of our ongoing audio adaptation of my ancient bestseller America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It, here's how I put it two sodding decades ago:

How bad is it going to get in Europe? As bad as it can get – as in societal collapse, fascist resurgence, and then the long Eurabian night, not over the entire Continent but over significant parts of it. And those countries that manage to escape the darkness will do so only after violent convulsions of their own. You could avoid some of the bloodshed if European leaders were more responsive. Instead, they've spend so long peddling Eutopian illusions most of the political class is determined to stick with them come what may.

And so it goes twenty sod-bollocking years later. From sometime Steyn Show guest-host Fred Pawle:

Authorities have suspected for years that terrorists would attack Bondi one day.

That's why they surrounded the beach with "diversity bollards" years ago.

What the authorities did NOT do is stop allowing jihadis to immigrate to Australia. pic.twitter.com/G9xfWu7Imf — Fred Pawle (@FredPawle) December 14, 2025

Indeed. If you're one of those Australians who thinks the real problem is Pauline Hanson wearing a burqa in Parliament, well, expect more slaughter in your future: after all, you keep voting for it.

As I said in 2006, "violent convulsions" are a certainty - but there may be some interesting variations in how the bloodshed distributes itself. One can foresee circumstances in which native vigilantes act against what Kate MacMillan calls "the rapey-beheader community". But, on the other hand, the rapey-beheaders would not be in your town had the Albanese-Morrison Starmer-Johnson Merz-Scholz Macron-Chirac Obama-Bush Uniparty not enthusiastically opened the gates.

Mohammed bin Gangrape is just doing what he does. But why did the entire western political class decide to sign you up for it? The more relevant dystopia may be that envisioned by the filmmaker Albert Brooks in a fifteen-year-old novel I've mentioned here before: 2030: The Real Story of What Happens to America.

Brooks is nobody's idea of "far right" - or even mild right - but his vision of a land where geezers cannot safely make it from the Walmart parking lot to the store without being attacked by packs of youths screwed over by them has a simple demographic plausibility, especially to anyone who watched Piers Morgan's recent encounter with Nick Fuentes. "Diversity" and the ideological codswallop necessary to support it ("white privilege", etc) has dispossessed the young not only of their ancient homelands but of any possibility of an affordable one-bedroom flat before late middle-age - and still the Wanker Class, from the King and the Prince of Wales down, is, as I wrote in 2006, "determined to stick with" all the bollocks.

