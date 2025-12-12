Paris without Gaiety

Programming note: please join me for another edition of his weekend music show Mark Steyn on the Town. It airs Saturday at 5pm UK/6pm Western Europe/12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

~Ahead of that, welcome to the seventy-sixth audio entertainment in our series Tales for Our Time. We are in our ninth season, and we've built a spectacular archive that runs the gamut from A to Z ...well, not quite, but certainly A to W - Jane Austen to P G Wodehouse.

But come December our focus shifts to the Christmas season. We started last weekend with a couple of Yuletide yarns by the ingenious O Henry. Of Christmas by Injunction, Terry, a South Carolina member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

Wonderful Christmas story and read so beautifully by Mark. Merry Christmas to all members of the Mark Steyn Club -- the only club I belong to.

Merry Christmas to you too, Terry - and glad you enjoyed it.

The third of this year's Christmas capers is as different from O Henry as could be. We're not in a western mining town but in the City of Light. As I discuss in my introduction, Christmas at Thompson Hall is one of several seasonal yarns by Anthony Trollope, who generally disliked editors' demands that he write about the subject. But he rose to the occasion. In tonight's opening episode the French capital is not working its usual magic:

That winter, however, was especially severe, and the cold of the last ten days of December was more felt, I think, in Paris than in any part of England. It may, indeed, be doubted whether there is any town in any country in which thoroughly bad weather is more afflicting than in the French capital. Snow and hail seem to be colder there, and fires certainly are less warm, than in London. And then there is a feeling among visitors to Paris that Paris ought to be gay; that gayety, prettiness, and liveliness are its aims, as money, commerce, and general business are the aims of London, which, with its outside sombre darkness, does often seem to want an excuse for its ugliness. But on this occasion ...Paris was neither gay, nor pretty, nor lively.

What follows is a comedy of errors. To hear me read Part One of Christmas at Thompson Hall by Anthony Trollope, please click here and log-in.

~We launched The Mark Steyn Club eight-and-a-half years ago, and I'm immensely heartened by all those SteynOnline supporters across the globe - from Fargo to Fiji, Vancouver to Vanuatu, Surrey to the Solomon Islands - who've signed up to be a part of it. As I said at the time, membership isn't for everyone, but it is a way of ensuring that all our content remains available for everyone - all my columns, audio output, video content, every movie feature and Song of the Week.

One other benefit to membership is our Comment Club privileges. So, if you like or dislike this Tale for Our Time, or consider my reading of it a bust, then feel free to comment away below. I weigh in on the comment threads myself from time to time, but I regard it as principally your turf, to have at it as you so desire. And do join us tomorrow for Part Two of Christmas at Thompson Hall.