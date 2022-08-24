First Aid Kitty

Image

Mark Steyn

Thank you to all who dial up The Mark Steyn Show on GB News every night. The show continues to build. On Tuesday night, Mark decisively beat Sky and trounced Piers Morgan Uncensored by eight-to-one, which isn't too shabby. Rupert Murdoch's investment in lame, unthreatening, pseudo-contrarian clickbait lurches from bad to worse.

Wednesday's Steyn Show started with Mark's thoughts on our ruinous experiment in rule by experts, followed by Toby Young's take on the rubble all around. Next up was Alexandra Marshall on a near parodic example of virtueless virtue-signaling: an electric car that destroys the environment and enslaves children. Stats man Jamie Jenkins checked in for more on the ongoing epidemic of excess deaths. And we rounded out the hour with a lady who could have been among them but was saved by her cat.

All that plus your comments and questions in real time along the way. Click below to watch the full show:

Mark will be back for tomorrow's Steyn Show live at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - followed by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm BST/4pm Eastern. You can listen to the latter from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

