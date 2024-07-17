The Audacity of Slope

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Steyn was back at the microphone, fielding questions on the topic of the moment - the near-assassination of Donald J Trump in what was either a spectacular pile-up of errors by the US Secret Service, or something far darker.

Click above to listen.

It was a somewhat serious show, so we thought you might enjoy these lads from Uganda:

🇺🇬🇺🇸 Ungandan children recreate the shooting of Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/oeGiB7zwbj — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) July 17, 2024

Notice that in Uganda there are no diminutive girl agents.

BREAKING NEWS! Even Justin Trudeau has stopped coming down with the Covid, but not Joe Biden!

Is this prepping the battle-space for the autumn? If nothing else, per Joy Reid and Jen Psaki at MSNBC, Biden bouncing back from the WuFlu will be as inspirationally iconic as the wounded Trump getting up from the stage. Wait till the Ugandan tykes re-enact that!

