Mark Steyn

The Audacity of Slope

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

The FBI hoses down the crime scene in Butler.

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Steyn was back at the microphone, fielding questions on the topic of the moment - the near-assassination of Donald J Trump in what was either a spectacular pile-up of errors by the US Secret Service, or something far darker.

It was a somewhat serious show, so we thought you might enjoy these lads from Uganda:

Notice that in Uganda there are no diminutive girl agents.

BREAKING NEWS! Even Justin Trudeau has stopped coming down with the Covid, but not Joe Biden!

Is this prepping the battle-space for the autumn? If nothing else, per Joy Reid and Jen Psaki at MSNBC, Biden bouncing back from the WuFlu will be as inspirationally iconic as the wounded Trump getting up from the stage. Wait till the Ugandan tykes re-enact that!

~Thank you for all your kind comments these last grisly few months, and thank you to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

Notwithstanding the circumstances, Mark managed an hour-and-a-quarter of what we think you'll find worthwhile content. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But in this our eighth year, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for their many interesting questions.

Mark will be back later on Thursday with another episode of his brand new Tale for Our Time - Bulldog Drummond.

