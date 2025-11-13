Greetings to one and all and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

I'm putting the finishing touches on this column in the immediate aftermath of Remembrance Day (which I used to commemorate quite regularly, and until a few years ago, attend memorials as well).

Mark has covered the nullification and various obscene desecrations of Remembrance Day quite thoroughly here and here and throughout the years. To add insult to injury, I have an item in the North American section which talks about a new low in Canada for remembrance: Canadian judges supporting a ban on wearing remembrance poppies in court. Once this kind of thing happens, and it is shrugged about and normalized because of the seismic societal and demographic changes in a country, you cannot go back to the default settings. I've said before that the Canada that I grew up in is dead and it's not coming back and I stand by that sentiment-sadly, but firmly.

~

In other news, the intra-conservative battles continue in America and I think it's important to ask "who benefits"? If the conservative/right in America insists on blowing itself up because of an inability to wean itself of its own kook fringe of Jew-haters, that certainly benefits the American left. Similarly, if the Trump administration continues to ignore the economy, and frankly insult the base on the importation of even more foreigners on work visas, there will be obvious electoral consequences. These issues seem pretty basic to me, but hey - what do I know. I'm just an average America-loving Canadian looking at it all from the other side of Lake Ontario.

~

The last little nugget for your consideration is also kind of interesting.

It seems that finally, the trans phenomenon/social contagion weaning in general among youth (but a still sooooooper dooooper popular identity choice for violent, psycho, perverted and autogynophilic men). There's also other good signs in the air but it's a few steps forward a few steps back. But just like power abhors a vacuum, so doth teenage girls abhor a lack of magnetic, harmful, hypnotic trends. Their susceptibility to contagion is well documented and frightening and large swaths of this population always want to belong to the newest thing. Like trans, you can enter but not exit the new thing. It's irreversible.

So, dear readers, is Islam the new trans? What do you think?

That's it for now.

Have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

I thought the NY election was not about Israel. Weird.

RELATED.

Also related: "Whatever Arabs say in English is different from what they say in Arabic."

Americans are increasingly alone, but are they lonely?

"I saw radical Islam up close and personal. I believe it poses the greatest threat to Western civilization. The Afghans brutally beat their wives, daughters, and sisters. Young boys were frequently victims of rape. During Key Leader Engagements with local Afghan leaders, we would be served tea by boys who were sold into slavery and sexually abused."

DO NOT NOTICE THIS.

I don't think it's possible to rebound from this kind of thing.

The Monsters of Late Night (really good).

The Green-Red Revolution.

Agree.

~

Jews and Israel:

The Privilege of Surprise: "...the lesson here is that if you're a Jew, you must learn never to be surprised by anti-Semitism." I subscribe to this (free) daily newsletter and quite enjoy it.

Waking up and going to sleep.

"The climate of fear has been let loose". Antisemitism is a destructive force and it doesn't "just" damage Jews. You'll see, if you don't see already.

~

Christianity:

HISTORY GEEK OUT.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

Nothing to see here.

~

UK:

"Nottingham man."

Everything is totally fine and normal in the UK.

Rows upon rows, for what?

Sky News invents a Christian crisis.

~

Europe:

Doubt it.

This seems fine.

~

Kooks 'N' Trans:

What would we do without research?

"I've never felt evil like that anywhere in the world like I felt in the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario".

~

Human Grace:

Wow.

