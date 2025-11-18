The Shrinking Horizon

Programming note: I'm still very poorly, but tomorrow, Wednesday, medicated to the hilt, I shall endeavour to rouse myself from my sickbed for another edition of our Clubland Q&A. I'll be taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is is now back to its usual transatlantic airtime of 8pm Greenwich Mean Time/9pm Central European. Ahead of that, I'll be here tonight at SteynOnline for Episode Nineteen of our current Tale for Our Time, Agatha Christie's The Murder on the Links. Hope you can swing by.

~Apparently, some twenty-five per cent of the Internet was inaccessible for much of the day - including (depending where you were) significant parts of the Steyn empire. Get used to it. A few years hence, "surfing the net" is going to be like switching on your kitchen light in Baghdad outside the Green Zone. This will be because China and other hostile powers will enjoy messing with us just to probe our strengths and weaknesses. But it will also be because the west's own governments will appreciate the advantages of a more conditional Internet. Let us say that, oh, multiple schoolgirls get stabbed in Southport or Dublin. Or another couple of French schoolteachers are beheaded by their students. Or two German Christmas markets get mown down on the same day. Just in case some intemperate Lucy Connolly types are tempted to weigh in, would it not be in everyone's interest for social media to be mysteriously afflicted by a Distributed Denial of Service?

~Speaking of Mrs Connolly, Starmer's political prisoner is now out of gaol. So Nigel Farage had planned to fly her to Washington to speak to members of Congress about the death of free speech in the United Kingdom.

But that's off. Even though Lucy Connolly has served the sentence imposed by Birmingham Crown Court, I learn from the indispensable Conservative Woman website that the poor woman has since been placed under MAPPA - "Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements". If you're wondering what that means, well, let us go to the UK government's own sodding website. The purpose of MAPPA is to "assess and manage the risks posed by sexual and violent offenders".

I was not hitherto aware that Mrs Connolly was a "sexual and violent offender", but presumably Keir Starmer did not just pull that determination out of some Ukrainian rent-boy's arse. Indeed, Lisa is not just any old "sexual and violent offender" but has been deemed to be a MAPPA case of the most extreme kind - Level Three. There are only 1,200 Level Three ex-gaolbirds in the entirety of England and Wales, almost all of them for extreme violence and sexual assaults.

Unfortunately, Level Three includes a blanket prohibition on all overseas travel. So no US congressman can be permitted to receive her, just in case she stabs or gang-rapes them.

I know Vice President Vance takes a great interest in the United Kingdom's accelerating exit from the ranks of civilised nations. Since the Prime Minister, Birmingham Crown Court and MAPPA are now presuming to adjudicate who US legislators can and can't have a cup of tea with, I would hope at the very least anyone affiliated with all three entities will be banned from entry to the United States.

The British state has been rotted to its core. I am not persuaded that it is redeemable by democratic means.

~As you know, it has been the view of this website for twenty sod-bollocking years that the simplest explanation for whatever's going on starts with demography. So:

48 mosques have opened in Texas... just in the last 24 months pic.twitter.com/PZTNo4700h — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 16, 2025

So a new mosque opens in the Lone Star State every fortnight? We are told "don't mess with Texas", but apparently you can mosque with Texas to your heart's content.

Meanwhile, in Germany:

The Islamisation of Germany reveals an uncomfortable truth

Oh, really. And what would that be?

Mass migration is leading to the loss of Europe. We cannot ignore this any longer.

I don't know why not. You've been ignoring it for, as noted, twenty sod-bollocking years since a "niche Canadian" wrote a bestselling book on the subject. If it's a choice between "mainstream" Germans rousing themselves to the measures necessary to arrest and reverse "Islamisation" or continuing to ignore it until their fate is sealed, which way would you bet?

In Hanau as in Houston, you can be part of the Christian west or part of the dar al-Islam. "Diversity" is only an interim phase.

~More demographics: Anastasia Zorchinsky, a Jewish Montrealer, went to the passport office to renew her Canadian passport. As it happens, this is the same passport office - on the boulevard René-Lévesque - where I and my family have renewed our passports for many years. They're mostly wankers, but, by the standards of Canadian officialdom, reasonably low-key wankers.

Miss Zorchinsky, however, was born in Kfar Saba, which is in Israel, a little under fifteen miles north-east of Tel Aviv. The State of Israel is a widely recognised sovereign nation with which the Dominion of Canada has full diplomatic relations. So Miss Zorchinsky was surprised to be told that "because of the political conflict we cannot put Israel in your passport" as your country of birth. However, they sportingly offered to list her birthplace as "Palestine", presumably because on official Canadian Government maps it falls between the river and the sea. Multiple officials at the Montreal office assured her this was a "policy change".

Who are these officials? Are they still working at the passport office? Again: what's the way to bet?

Montreal used to be a rather Jewish town: read any Mordecai Richler novel from the latter half of the twentieth century. Now, its demographic energy is with those who hate Jews - whether the recently imported or the native-born who have decided to assimilate with their fast approaching future. So Jewish Montreal is in the rear-view mirror, and that Canadian passport office is what lies ahead. Needless to say, the tosspot Official Jews such as Bernie Farber who helped enable the Islamisation of Canada will never accept responsibility for what they did, even as Jewish life across the country is extinguished on his watch.

~Thank you to all those new members of The Mark Steyn Club in this our ninth year, and thank you to those old members who've signed up a chum for a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Steyn Clubbers span the globe, from London, Ontario to London, England to London, Kiribati. We hope to welcome many more new members in the years ahead.