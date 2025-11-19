Saudi Schmooze

If you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay.

This week's show included Mark's responses to questions from Mark Steyn Club members on a variety of topics including the MAGA schism, demography and some interesting insights about Jamal Khashoggi you won't hear anywhere else!

Club member Kelly Walter asked:

Mark, I desperately need some comic relief. Which of your Tales for Our Time do you consider to be the best comedy? Thanks for all you have done for all of us.

Mark suggested: The Prisoner of Windsor, Three Men in a Boat, and The Girl on the Boat.

And, a question from member Matt Childs:

Mark, I'm doing my part to stem the tide of demographic change in the West. I now have three children under the age of 5 (2 boys, 1 girl). Can you recommend a few of your favorite books and music that you enjoyed with your children when they were young? Best wishes to you and your family.

If you haven't already, do check out Mark's narrations of classics by Louisa May Alcott and L M Montgomery that are perfect to catch-up on as we approach the season of Christmas. Also, see Mark's lovely presentation on Anne of Green Gables (mentioned by Mark today) which was recorded on our 2018 Mark Steyn Cruise.

