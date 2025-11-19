Live Around the Planet: Wednesday November 19th by Mark Steyn

UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. ~Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back off my deathbed for another hour of questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. We start at 3pm North American Eastern - which, across the Atlantic, is back to its usual hour: 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe. Today is officially, per the United Nations, World Toilet Day. Encouragingly for the UN, the entire world, or at least the so-called "free world", appears to be degenerating into one giant toilet: On Monday, on Chicago's Blue Line, a straphanger was badly burned after a fellow passenger doused her in liquid and set her alight. The victim is 26; the man arrested is 45. We are not as yet permitted to know any other details. Also on Monday, a woman was driving down the autoroute in North Rhine-Westphalia when she noticed "strange objects" on the roadway. The "objects" turned out to be two severed hands formerly attached to a 32-year-old Eritrean asylum-seeker living with her newborn baby in a migrant centre a hundred kilometres away in Bonn. The whereabouts of the rest of the lady are not known. Meanwhile, three men dragged a woman on to the beach at Brighton and gang-raped her. Smith, Jones and Cholmondeley? Nah, no one in England has names like that anymore. These chaps were Karin Al-Danasurt, Ibrahim Alshafe and Abdulla Ahmadi. All three had had their asylum claims rejected, but, as is traditional, were continuing to live in public housing at taxpayer expense. The court hearing had to be postponed because the British state had neglected to procure a Kurdish interpreter for Mr Ahmadi. Human incineration, dismemberment, gang rape: Happy World Toilet Day! I'm happy to take questions today on whatever that tickles your fancy. For the moment you can listen to our show live from almost anywhere you chance to be on this turbulent earth. Starting next week, in compliance with Cloudfare's new state-of-the-art security protocols, Clubland Q&A will be distributed exclusively by fax machine. So install yours today! Membership of The Mark Steyn Club is required only if you wish to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the planet - from New Jersey to New Zealand, Alberta to Australia, Essex to Uzbekistan. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. On November 19, 2025 at 2:56 pm, Jackie F wrote: Hi Mark. Here's hoping that you are soon stabilized and feeling much better. You are a shining light in my world. I just finished reading an article on Epoch Times describing Trump's meeting with the Saudi prince. Is it me or does Trump seem to be selling anything that is not nailed down? Selling F-35's to the Saudi's when they clearly state they believe in a two state solution to the Israeli/Palistinean conflict seems outrageous to me. Almost as bad as training our enemies on how to fight like W. did in Iraq. Is the financial status of our country so fragile that this sale is necessary? On November 19, 2025 at 2:56 pm, Nick Bradley wrote: Mark,

Yesterday the Washington Post ran a story about how Trump defended MBS over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

They seem to take a lot of pride in their relationship with JK, running stories at least a couple of times a year.

I remember your initial story about that killing was that you said he wasn't killed because he was a journalist.

Can you expand on the current controversy regarding this? On November 19, 2025 at 2:58 pm, Tom Gelsinon wrote: Hi Mark,

Yesterday, several Democratic Party senators and congressmen posted a video in which they urged US military members to "refuse illegal orders". They do not specify what orders, but of course we know what they mean—that Trump and Hegseth are illegitimate leaders who are acting contrary to American law. I don't think I've ever seen or heard such seditious claptrap from elected officials at that high a level of government. This is very dangerous rhetoric, and as some have noted the last time Democrats did this sort of thing was in 1861. What say you? On November 19, 2025 at 3:00 pm, Ruel in Florida wrote: Mark, I am truly mystified by the dichotomy inherent in present day life. Everything I read envisions deterioration to crisis. Tipping points have been definitively crossed; conflict seems inevitable; peaceful restitution seems remote. Democrat institutions that should provide a corrective path are at best useless, in practice they are corrupt and collusive. But when I raise my head out of my laptop, life goes on. People go to work, school, holiday. They seem oblivious to what I'm conscious of, and if I raise the topic, I get funny looks and slight eye-rolling. My day-to-day life is serene, and quite good, actually. I feel like I'm living in two worlds, and I can't bring them together. I fear that the worlds will collide eventually, whether I like it or not, but for now it's a weird dichotomy of existence. Am I alone in this surreal experience? Best,

Ruel On November 19, 2025 at 3:03 pm, Le Texan wrote: That was bold of you to visit the British Isles, between the Scylla and Charybdis of the Starmer regime and the NHS ready to see you off. Very pleased you made it on to your doctors in Provence. We have been to London a few times lately, because our one designer child at 45, also a Steyn Cruiser, has had us take her to musical theater camps and West End Shows. For those trips I bought a tasteful slash proof jacket Made in Germany. It turns out that this is common enough in London to have a name, the "stab jacket," per Ricky Gervais' rejected ad making light of knife crime there. It really does seem like they are planning to just live with this. Around the Swiss Riviera, you don't feel the need for such precautions, but just across the borders in Italy and France things regularly go wrong. What trouble there is along the shores of Lake Leman comes from France largely and is almost never French. I wonder if the Swiss, whose birth rates have dropped to 1.29 at the last count, will take measures to remain Swiss German, Swiss French and Swiss Italian, or to succumb like neighboring Austria, France, Germany and Italy, just delayed 15 years. One could hope they wise up and decide to keep Switzerland as a walled preserve of Western culture, and counter their birth dearth by taking in compatible young families from surrounding countries. They're well enough aware of the rot outside their borders and can see the beginnings of it here, particularly in the police blotter and prison population. On November 19, 2025 at 3:06 pm, George Pazin wrote: Hi Mark! Happy World (is in the) Toilet Day! I'm loving hearing you read America Alone every Sunday! Have you found anything yet you think you got wrong? I haven't... Keep working on getting healthy, we need you and your voice. Thanks for all you do. On November 19, 2025 at 3:09 pm, Martin Green wrote: I've never asked a question before, and I'm not interested in who is two points up in Iowa, but after listening once again to your brilliant "Last Call" paying tribute to those in music we lost in 2023, I was wondering if you had any plans to do it for our 2025 departed? On November 19, 2025 at 3:09 pm, Matt Childs wrote: Mark, Im doing my part to stem the tide of demographic change in the West. I now have three children under the age of 5 (2 boys, 1 girl). Can you recommend a few of your favorite books and music that you enjoyed with your children when they were young? Best wishes to you and your family. On November 19, 2025 at 3:12 pm, Joe Cressotti wrote: Dear Mark. Have you seen or do you have any interest in seeing the new Richard Linklater movie about Lorenz Hart? It tells the story of his reaction to seeing Oklahoma! for the first time. I always love hearing you speak about Hart and the heartbreaking denouement to his career. Do you have any opinions about the biopic genre, especially about creative types? Are there any that you have particularly enjoyed over the years? On November 19, 2025 at 3:15 pm, Kelly Walter wrote: Mark, I desperately need some comic relief. Which of your Tales for Our Time do you consider to be the best comedy? Thanks for all you have done for all of us. On November 19, 2025 at 3:18 pm, Martin Helme wrote: Dear Mark! I have been a reader and listener of yours since I discovered you in Daily Telegraphs online in the late 90s. You feel like an old friend I have never met. Joined the club during corona-year, I felt you needed cheering up and also, I could then listen to your shows on Rush. So, on somewhat selfish grounds. I was thinking, what with all the industrial scale euthanasia in old Canada, they must be awash in body parts, mustn't they? Can't be shipping them all off to be sold to China, can they? So, what with the fourth of sixth or God knows how many heart attacks you are up to now, have you considered a transplant? I mean, you can pull a Fauxahontas on them and say that you are an Indian (sorry, first nation person!), that ought to take you right in the front of the cue. Or if that won't work, tell them that you are a wooomaaann! No one would dare refuse you then! Other than that, which one would you wager is toppled earlier: servant of the people in Ukraine or servant of the cartel people in Mexico? Has to be very competitive race, hasn't it? On November 19, 2025 at 3:23 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: When the new pope, like the pope before, spends his time entertaining trans people at the Vatican, is he drawing attention away from others in the flock who might need his attention more? Also how are trans people "marginalized" if they are also very prominently featured in the media and publicly supported by many the most powerful people on the planet? (Sorry, it's a bit of a leading question.) On November 19, 2025 at 3:24 pm, Teresa Maupin wrote: Do you have any thoughts on the bevy of Catholic bishops and the clique of congressional Democrats who virtuously encouraged open borders this past week with the language of plausible deniability? On November 19, 2025 at 3:27 pm, The Lone Haranguer wrote: How about a question concerning modern British affairs? What's with these rumours of King Charles being a secret convert to Islam? Seems like an odd urban legend to me. On November 19, 2025 at 3:30 pm, Jonathan Steeden wrote: Hi Mark. This week, X has been full of current and former BBC presenters, from Anneka Rice to the likes of John Simpson defending old Auntie and attempting to turn it into an 'Our NHS' type institution. In the wake of the Trump speech doctoring, the pro-Hamas bias and the ignoring of the gender critical side of the trans debate, what do you think will be the best outcome of this for BBC and - more importantly - the British taxpayer? Can it be reformed or should it be defunded or abolished? Kind regards, Jonathan On November 19, 2025 at 3:34 pm, Patrick Geagan wrote: Hello Mark, hope your day is going well. Why do I have a feeling that this Epstein thing is just more of a distraction from having to pass Trumps legislation?

The republicans once again are failing to do anything meaningful for the country. Is this deliberate or is this purposeful to run out the time Trump has as president? On November 19, 2025 at 3:39 pm, Bill Bradshaw wrote: Dear Mark, Majorie Taylor Green appeared on my ballot last year, I thought it was a mistake, but she was redistricted into our area of formerly deep red Cobb County, GA. I voted for her because she was the Republican but I can't vote for her anymore. I won't vote for any anti-Israel candidate whether it's Joe Biden or a staunch republican like MGT. What's her plan to cobble together anti-Semites, anti-Trumpers and people that watch The View, is that a winning strategy? Thankl, Bill On November 19, 2025 at 3:44 pm, Michael Regan wrote: Hi Mark, This is more of a literary question than a political one: There's a quote in Michel Houellebecq's Soumission that I've heard you and Douglas Murray reference on more than one occasion. The quote is "There's no Israel for me." It's an interesting thought, and a deep one. I assume you would agree, being that you've referenced it. However, the very next line in the novel is, "A stupid thought, but an exact one." Why do you think Houellebecq wrote that it was stupid? On November 19, 2025 at 3:47 pm, Deborah McKenzie wrote: Hi Mark, Did you see the video clip of a Toronto police officer turning off the amplification system of a man playing a recording of the Canadian national anthem in Nathan Phillips Square on the same day that the City of Toronto raised the Palestinian flag? Apparently there is a municipal bylaw that prohibits the use of amplification systems in public. Yet the police never seem to turn off the amplification systems used by the Hamas cheerleaders marching weekly through the downtown. Two tiered policing Toronto style. Thankfully, those standing with the man broke into an a cappella version of the remaining part of O Canada! Also, will you be sending a recording of your amazing Christmas tale "Plum Duff" to the head of marketing of Tesco? Please do! On November 19, 2025 at 3:50 pm, Todd Hynes wrote: Hi Mark, Governor Abbott of Texas must be a reader of steynonline, for as soon as you alerted the world to the proliferation of mosques there, he designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations. Quote: "These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas." Of course it's entirely the right thing to do, but colour me jaded. I see a lawfare response coming in about three and a half seconds, and inevitably some District Court Judge just outside Dead Moose Junction will reverse the designation. So, what then? As a nancy-boy Canadian from nancy-boy Canada, we were never going to resist the invasion. I ask I think already knowing the answer, but certainly this MUST be the issue that generates a little citizen-led turbulence, in a land that famously professes it's not to be messed with, right? Put differently, what do you think it WOULD take to get a populace such as Texas sufficiently riled up? On November 19, 2025 at 3:53 pm, Fred Jones wrote: While the West has been circling the toilet bowl for a couple of generations, sped up by our governing elites allowing unfettered immigrants from societies who deplore Western Civilization, as we approach the Thanksgiving season, I'm astounded by and grateful for the "leader of the free world" (Donald Trump) and the richest and most accomplished man (Elon Musk). Both seem untouchable and immovable by the forces that have shaped -- or cowed -- our elites and kept "the silent majority" silent. I'm hoping you can offer a glimpse of sunshine in our otherwise gloomy horizon and recount the significance of these two gentlemen, and those who've rallied to their bold leadership to keep the West free, strong and prosperous. I know I've been inspired by both men, despite their obvious flaws. They almost seem to be Providential tools, much like the imperfect prophets and righteous kings of Biblical times. Do I dare ask whether this realization gives you ... gulp ... HOPE for the West? I'm also grateful my favorite living author continues to grace us with his insights. May your health return to continue to bless us with your unique voice for decades to come! On November 19, 2025 at 3:56 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark: Is it just a coincidence that World Toilet Day has seen an 18-karat gold toilet fetch an astounding $12 million at auction? I would like to say that the sale was symbolic of the current flushing of western civilization, but the bowl it's swirling down is anything but golden. Do you envision an industrial strength plumber's helper in our future that will unclog our faltering sewage system, or is it too late for that and we've come a crapper? Take good care, Sincerely, Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach On November 19, 2025 at 3:58 pm, Vince from Air Ronge wrote: Hello Mark, ..today is my first day of retirement and we had our first snowfall so now I can stare out my windows at the winter wonderland and be grateful that it waited until now. Also waiting that someday in the not too distant future there will be a knock on my door telling me my house is on stolen land and either get out or get your house off our land. Our most enlightened judges seem to agree with this. Also did you hear Tucker Carlson's story of being attacked by a demon in his bed. Where does all this craziness come from? On November 19, 2025 at 4:00 pm, Michael Cavino wrote: Hi Mike, Sorry to hear that your doctors have not been able to stabilize your condition. You sound strong today, though. Would you comment on the schism that appears to be growing in the MAGA world and the Republic Party when it comes to spouting Anti-Semitism views. How did it even come to this? I would hope that even the most vociferous of those who support free speech would find such views repulsive. It does not seem to be a tough call. Best regards,

Michael On November 19, 2025 at 4:03 pm, Pat Smith wrote: Hi Mark,

As always, I pray for the stabilization of your destabilization and look forward to subscribing to the Marthe Daubreuil OnlyFans page. Happy World Toilet Day and since there is no way back from the toilet, do you have any instructions on how we are to cope with the violent new normal? Like Steve from Manhattan I don't want to surrender my hometown simply because the barbarians have entered the gate. Any assistance would be most appreciated. Cheers On November 19, 2025 at 4:05 pm, Gary Foster wrote: Dear Mark-- I read recently that the socialist candidate for Mayor of Minneapolis, Omar Fateh, lost in part because of Somali tribal rivalries. Mr. Fateh apparently belongs to a clan called Daarood, while most Minneapolis Somalis belong to a clan called Hawiye. It seems that Hawiye voting for a Daarood would be as gauche as voting for great taste over less filling or crossing a Starbucks picket line. I could ask you to comment on how these clan wars ever became something that we need to care about, but let's focus on the real issue. Will you start giving us updates on which Somali clan is up two points in Iowa? On November 19, 2025 at 4:07 pm, Brawndo wrote: World Toilet Day indeed. Apparently toilets are now haram. An imam in Dearborn, Michigan was recently mocking Americans for using toilet paper to wipe their butts. Islam: bringing you 7th century public health...today! On November 19, 2025 at 4:09 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Is it Turkish Toilet Day or Western Toilet Day? On November 19, 2025 at 4:12 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: For fear of saying something that could

destabilise you further, Monsieur Steyn,

I'm confining my commentary to croissants,

Giffard liqueurs, Bordeaux, & fromage. May the medical part of France you're

in be as muslim-rein as possible. On November 19, 2025 at 4:14 pm, Wisconsin Manny wrote: Dear Mark, I hate that you are right, it's so depressing. On November 19, 2025 at 4:16 pm, Laurence Jarvik wrote: Why don't you postpone trip to Ukraine until you have fully recovered? It seems the the war will be going on indefinitely so you could probably come back there any time...Get well soon! On November 19, 2025 at 4:19 pm, Jillian Powell wrote: Mark, will you please stop jesting about being on your deathbed. Some of us are totally reliant on you for any sense of sanity remaining in this corrupt and turbulent earth. Please ignore everything which constricts your arteries further. I realise that doesn't leave much scope for things to talk about but we need you with us. On November 19, 2025 at 4:22 pm, Blackbeard wrote: Mark, ... Speaking of not feeling well, a very talented songwriter and storyteller by the name of Todd Snider passed away this week. It was a heartbreaking loss and one that may have been avoided. The real question I have though is, I have recently read multiple articles about the UN nations gearing up for war against Russia. They are trying to figure out how to slash the red tape to transport military vehicles over roads that are owned by different nations. I also heard Germany was offering incentives for their youth to volunteer to join the military. If they don't meet the required numbers, they will be conscripted. It's a good thing they are importing all those young, military aged males into their society. What are the chances of Germany fielding a Muslim army? On November 19, 2025 at 4:23 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Ken Burns © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

