With both Canada's and America's national holidays looming, Steyn begins this week's edition of On the Town in the middle of the St Lawrence River between New York and Ontario and then spends the rest of the show leaping the border from one side to the other. There are American songs, Canadian songs and a surprising number of half-Canadian half-American songs. Plus Hoagy Carmichael, David Bowie, a few leaves from the Frank Sinatra Maple Songbook, and a side-trip to Italy to find out what the hipster Continentals make of the Yanks.

Thank you for all your kind comments on last week's show. Joe Cressotti, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

What a wonderful show this was. There were so many things I liked about it and all woven together so beautifully. It even had a surprise ending (I knew that song sounded familiar). It even included an anecdote of the great Leslie Neilsen! How I would love hearing that radio show! Thanks, Mark, for the thoughtful and uplifting entertainment. This was truly inspired.

Thank you, Joe. Mark has the Neilsen show on something called a "cassette", so maybe we'll dig it out. Martyn says:

I loved 'Midnight at the Oasis'. Absolute classic. Thanks for playing it and for the interview with Maria Muldaur. Brilliant.

Bideford Jake, a Devon Steyn Clubber, agrees:

Thank you so much for putting this week's show together, Mark, despite everything... Do musicians really not know when they've produced gold dust? Maria Muldaur sounded perplexed at the success of one of the most blissfully delightful and joyously uplifting singles ever released. As Mark so perfectly put it, 'dizzyingly sensuous...' Six stately Sinatra ballads in a row is a little rich for me ...but those Gordon Jenkins arrangements are truly sublime. Thank you again, Mark.

You may prefer today's Sinatra Sextet, Jake - swingin', bossa nova, soft rock ...but no "stately ballads". On the other hand, from Josh Passell in Massachusetts:

Stupendous stuff! I can't wait for Frank's rendition of Schubert's Winterreise or Mahler's Das Knaben Wunderhorn. Not kidding, much. Frank and Bill Miller would own 'Der Lindenbaum'.

Now you're talking, Josh.

