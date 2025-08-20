Live Around the Planet: Wednesday August 20th

Good day and greetings from Steyn HQ deep within Don't Tread on Me territory.

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means-another Clubland Q&A Live Around the Planet will be taking place this afternoon at 3:00pm North American Eastern Time. But today, there's a twist!

Mark is actually unavailable to host this week because he was asked to accompany Ukrainian President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy on a little retail therapy trip, to get a few more bespoke suits for follow up peace summits. Mark really, really, and we mean REALLY didn't want to do this, but he is a man of his word, and our understanding is that this initiative is the end result of a total baller Washington, D.C MAGA karaoke and Mah Johng (or "Maaaahzzzzh" as the Jewish Bubbies call it) night gone terribly, terribly wrong.

Please don't ask us who else was at the event, or what songs they were belting out-what happens at Mah Johng and karaoke night stays at Mah Johng and karaoke club. We will only confirm that YMCA and Kung Fu Fighter were on the playlist. That's it. Those are the only crumbs you'll be getting, and you'll have to guess the rest.

As a direct result of the DC pub night gone wrong debacle, our In-House Jewish Mother, Laura Rosen Cohen, will be hosting the show this week so feel free to start sending in questions for Laura to take on this afternoon.

Tos ask a question, simply log-in and instead of a comment enter your question in the comment field below (in the form of a question, please!) It will appear when we go live later today.

Meanwhile, here's a story straight out of the Deranged Dominion to whet our appetites for this afternoon:

Man arrested after assaulting intruder inside his Lindsay home: policehttps://t.co/zK1dddnGOO — CP24 (@CP24) August 19, 2025

Laura looks forward to taking your questions on this or anything else on your mind later today. Membership of The Mark Steyn Club is required only if you wish to ask a question.

We particularly love to hear from brand new members and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from - Alaska to Zurich, from Chagrin Falls to Château-Arnoux, from Georgetown, Massachusetts to George Town in the Cayman Islands. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot Laura a head-scratcher for today's show.

If you're not interested in joining the Club, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and, as always, the show, is free to listen to, so we hope you'll tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a far more civilised hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific.