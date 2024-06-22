On this week's edition of On the Town Steyn plays a cavalcade of big names - Liszt, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff - plus a bloke you've never heard of but whose tunes you certainly will know. And we have a couple of desert songs from half-a-century apart - plus Sinatra, Dylan and a great favourite of Leslie Nielsen's.

We apologise for the continuing vocal weakness and breathing issues on today's show. Mark hopes to be in better voice next week.

Thank you for all your kind comments on last week's Father's Day show. Linda Powers, a Kansas member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

I love this episode! So many rich songs, but I especially love the Chet Atkins section. The song is special as is the information about his younger years. I didn't know. My own father was an enigma, and all these pieces shared here remind me of my many and various emotions and memories of him. Thanks again and again, Mark.

Suzy agrees:

I was so moved by Mark Steyn's Father's Day programme this morning... ending with the wonderful Soliloquy from Carousel that I often sang right through with my dad, and being his little girl, the second part was so softly and lovingly sung just for me... What a start to the day. Thank you again.

From First Weekend Founding Member Fran Lavery:

That was the best! Can I say it? It was the best of the rest and the rest were all pretty fantastic shows.

One more from First Quarter Founding Member Michael Seth:

Thank you for such a wonderful episode under trying circumstances. The image of young Chet Atkins sleeping in a straight-back chair stays with me. An unexpected treat to hear Mark Knopfler as well.

On the Town is Steyn's weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe/12 midday North American Eastern.

As listeners know, Mark is a great believer in old-school appointment listening, and loves the way Serenade's Saturday schedule flows from Cindy Kent to Steyn and on to the evening shows. However, we appreciate that many potential listeners are, at the appointed hour, watching Rishi Sunak bungle yet another elementary photo-op. So, as a bonus for Steyn Club members, we shall be posting the shows here every weekend.

