On this week's edition of On the Town Steyn marks the official birthdays of both the King and The Lion King. Much of the rest of the show celebrates Father's Day with songs on fathers and fatherhood from Chet Atkins, Nancy Sinatra (plus dad) and a couple of Continental contributions from Austria and Switzerland.

We apologise for the vocal weakness and breathing issues on today's show. Mark hopes to be in better voice next week.

Thank you for all your kind comments on last week's show. Cara, a member of The Mark Steyn Club from Colts Neck, New Jersey, writes:

I'm so appreciative to Mark for his new show on Saturdays on Serenade Radio - and moreover that I can listen to it again with the link. Thank you Mark! You're always in my prayers!

Nancy adds:

Mark Steyn's On the Town program is our Saturday night date. All the music, stories, and connections make for a very entertaining hour... Thank you Mark and Serenade Radio for all the enjoyment!

On the Town is Steyn's weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe/12 midday North American Eastern.

Mark Steyn on the Town can be heard on Serenade Radio at the following hours:

Saturday 5pm London time/9am Los Angeles Sunday 5am London time/12 midnight New York

Steyn's Song of the Week continues at its usual hour on Sunday, Monday and Thursday.