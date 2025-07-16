Live Around the Planet: Wednesday July 16th by Mark Steyn

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe. Lots going on in the world. There has been, for example, much talk this last week over a widening gulf between Trump and the MAGA base over Jeffrey Epstein. Well, maybe. But this time he's gone too far. Way too far: President Trump joked about requiring the US to call soccer "football" in line with the rest of the world during an interview at the FIFA Club World Cup final... Trump attended the FIFA final Sunday evening at MetLife Stadium, where Chelsea FC trounced Paris Saint-Germain FC in what the president aptly described as "a bit of an upset." Despite the let-down match, Trump lit up when a reporter suggested penning a new executive order officially renaming soccer "football" in the US. "I think we could do that," he told DAZN. What the hell? This great republic's indifference to "soccer" is the core of American exceptionalism. The proper US attitude to the sport was deftly articulated by my fellow Granite Stater Orrin Judd about twenty years ago (it seems to have vanished from the Internet). Responding to an international announcement that the Gay World Cup would be held in Mexico, Mr Judd remarked: I thought it was only Americans who called it that. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a far more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Michael E Mann's probably lost his appeal by now... On July 16, 2025 at 2:55 pm, Paul Courtney wrote: Dear Mark Steyn: Indifference to soccer "is the core of American exceptionalism." That sounds like Hannity!! Anyway, I can't do better than the Rudd quote. At the time, soccer was being pushed onto parents and kids like it was somehow "virtuous". So the gay reference is on the nose for me. Is this question time? I've seen this "Epstein/Mossad" slur being parlayed, I say it can't be proved. It's possible that it also can't be disproved, is that a feature being played? On July 16, 2025 at 2:56 pm, Kelly Walter wrote: In 1986, I wasted a lot of time watching Geraldo Rivera blast open Al Capone's vault supposedly stashed full of cash, liquor, and gangland execution victims only to find two dusty, empty bottles of Prohibition hooch. Are the Epstein Files this seasons Al Capone's Vault? On July 16, 2025 at 2:58 pm, David Taylor wrote: This morning, July 16, 2025, Donald J Trump took to Truth Social and shaped his thoughts into a cudgel: Trump declared that his MAGA supporters who remained skeptical of Pam Bondi's rather flippant and abrupt Epstein Files dismissal were indeed "weaklings" and that he [Trump] no longer wanted their support. I have been an avid and stalwart Trump supporter and voter since 2015...and I am frankly gobsmacked. I felt similar hollowness, just last week, when Trump jumped down a reporter's throat for peppering him on the Epstein Files. My shock at seeing and feeling Trump's seething rage at such a patently understandable press inquiry - data also sought by people like Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson - proved prescient. We are all now, apparently, those who simply seek government transparency, myself included, throttled out of MAGA by the man whom we voted to care and nuture it. As an aside, with my banishment, I suppose I am even more convinced that MI6 or the MOSSAD may have been involved in Jeffery Epstein's shifting and strange labyrnyth of money and connections; IC illusions and sexual blackmail. And it now makes sense...that The Ukraine War escalation of yesterday (US "defensive weapons" sale to NATO that is in reality is a proxy-transfer to Ukraine) on Zelenskyy's behalf, by Trump; and NATO Sec Gen, Butte, freely telling Trump, to his face, that America is "the world's policeman" bodes for wrenching "endless wars" challenges for the MAGA movement in the days ahead. I guess I'm out. And speechless. Trump's repeated shrill insistence yesterday, with NATO's Butte, that the Ukraine War is not "Trump's War" rings as empty and hollow inside me now as the sorrow and regret begins its nasty churning. On July 16, 2025 at 3:01 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Didn't the thousands of Afghan helpers assume the risk and lose by helping the British during the war? What help did the thousands of helpers provide that would rise to the level of importing them directly into the heart of London? Shouldn't there be a refugee camp somewhere "off-site" to screen these so-called asylum seekers? Rwanda seems keen on taking refugees, why not send the Afghan helpers there if they're sent anywhere at all? On July 16, 2025 at 3:01 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: What else might be covered up by 'super injunctions', do you think? On July 16, 2025 at 3:01 pm, Charlie Citrine wrote: Mark, the burning of the migrant effigies at Moygashel in Northern Ireland was a soul-stirring act of defiance and an iconic image of resistance akin in power to Trump's post-assassination-attempt fist-waving. But is it beacon of hope or a prophecy of doom, a foretaste of nationwide internecine war, recalling Enoch Powell's vision of the UK as a funeral pyre? Starmer's one in, one out deal with France is being laughed at - but I fear this is the first politically astute move he has made. Establishing "safe routes" from France will indeed stop the boats and make asylum seeking just another part of legal migration, to be lost in the hundreds of thousands of others and so, without the daily images of dark men invading our shores, slip from the public's mind. "Safe routes" have always been Labour's goal and, in terms of numbers, they will be used to effectively put as back in the EU's migration scheme where we accept our "fair share". We end up accepting more but Starmer can claim he's "stopped the boats" and all migrants are vetted. The public loses interest, just like they have in legal migration, Am I wrong? On July 16, 2025 at 3:03 pm, Philip Paustian wrote: Do you think the riots in Spain for remigration for migrants, i.e. go home, will be the first of many such outbursts leading finally to a distracting EU civil war that will thwart further idiocy in Ukraine, i.e. thwarting further support to the dictator there sending more young and no so young men to their deaths while losing more land in the process? Or will both disasters proceed leading to more weapons sales and blood sacrifice? On July 16, 2025 at 3:04 pm, Jonathan McNeal wrote: Hi Mark, Apologies if you've addressed this before, but what are your thoughts on the book, "Camp of the Saints" by Jean Raspail? I read it a number of years ago. It seemed "over the top" then, and was criticized as racist, but now..... Jonathan from New Hampshire On July 16, 2025 at 3:06 pm, David O\'Neil (Australia) wrote: Mark, Australia is an island, a long way from anywhere. We are self harming in many ways but are at least being spared the invasion that is overwhelming much of Europe and North America. Is there a chance we may yet be saved? On July 16, 2025 at 3:07 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark, I hope you are well. When eco loons say the quiet stuff out loud, believe them. Green profiteer Dale Vince is advocating for making "climate denial" a criminal offence. This is typical of the hard left. There are many scientists and critical thinkers who dissent from Net Zero hog wash, not least one Mark Steyn from New Hampshire. On a more positive note, HSBC Bank should be applauded for leaving the Net Zero alliance. ESG is a globalist construct to flagellate companies who refuse to accept approved narratives. The Communist Green lobby refuse to accept that "the science" is not settled on this issue, however much they want it to be. Good on HSBC's leadership team for putting their stakeholders interests ahead of virtue signalling. The complete repudiation and rollback of Net Zero is second only to the need for Mass Deportations and Remigration on governmental priorities. Does that sound about right? Keep well Mark. On July 16, 2025 at 3:11 pm, Adrian Gaty wrote: Dear Mark, your Hillsdale musical talk was so wonderful, thank you! I recently enjoyed a double feature of Chariots of Fire and Topsy Turvy, which prompts me to ask: did Gilbert and Sullivan have any significant influence on the American musical/great American songbook, or are they more of a peculiarly British institution? On July 16, 2025 at 3:15 pm, Darren wrote: First time subscriber who, with your permission, would like to identify as a founding member. Will be traveling on vacation with family and would like to introduce my 13 year old daughter to you through Tales for our Time. What is your suggestion for a Tales for our Time as an introduction?.... On July 16, 2025 at 3:16 pm, Gary Alexander wrote: Query for Mark: Are you aware of the massive (7-man) police raid on the home of a fellow journalist friend of mine, David Heilbron Price, in Brussel? On June 24, they took his computers, manuscripts, all relevant data to his writing and froze his bank accounts, with no explanation. He is a British pensioner, age 82, reporting on the EU. Only one journalist (in the Brussels Times) has covered this raid, so new is hard to find. He is writing on Substack with a borrowed PC, but the EU police are either dumb (Inspector Clouseau) or evil, probably both. On July 16, 2025 at 3:21 pm, Carolinan wrote: With two looming architectural humiliations, is it not time to repeal the Presidential Libraries Act? On July 16, 2025 at 3:22 pm, Israel Pickholtz wrote: Mark, let's say - for the sake of argument - Mamdani is defeated this year. Is that real or is it just a brief delay on the way to something inevitable? Israel Pickholtz

Ashkelon On July 16, 2025 at 3:24 pm, Boca Tim wrote: Hi Mark, Your hilarious quip on our sporting attitudes reminds me of a former Russian lady friend I had that became so irate at the notion that the baseball national championship is called "The World Series", that she stormed off before the seventh-inning-stretch to invade the Ukraine.

Regardless, as it was once Fischer vs.Spassky, it is now Trump vs. Putin. What do you think of Trump's latest move of "50 days or else"? I'm not quite sure these kinds of threats will unnerve the Russki as much as Bobby Fischer's antics once did. On July 16, 2025 at 3:26 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: I see France is attempting "budget cuts",

which in itself is already a bit giggle-worthy.

But it gets better, because the person

vigorously opposing them is none other

than Marine Le Pen. Is "populism" always

profligate, just by definition? On July 16, 2025 at 3:29 pm, Texas Optimist wrote: After this week's news, is it possible that we are seeing the "two eleventh hours" beginning to be impacted by US tariffs, well beyond "mainstream political norms"? First, the US reported a surplus in the month of June due to tariff revenue.

Second, as Rubio reported a few months ago, Trudeau announced that Canada could not sustain its current economic system under equalized tariffs. If the EU also requires the status quo US trade system, can it be that while erasing the US debt, the current realignment will make it impossible for Western nations to continue "housing 'migrants' in four-star country hotels"? On July 16, 2025 at 3:31 pm, Michael Seth wrote: Hi Mark - you wrote this week that we face the eleventh hour on our most pressing issues. Trump supporting attorney Robert Barnes agrees, warning that the political fate of President Trump will be decided this summer, hinging on how he ultimately deals with the Epstein affair, Ukraine and the Middle East. Barnes concludes that we've reached the point where Trump will either drain the Swamp, or the Swamp will drain Trump.

Can the President maintain his momentum for the MAGA agenda while sounding very much like Joe Biden on the Epstein evidence and escalation in Ukraine? Or is the clock about to strike midnight on our last, best hope? On July 16, 2025 at 3:34 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Greetings Mark- hope all is well and that you're going outside to get some healthful sun rays whenever possible. As one of the world's greatest experts on the Islamification of the West and elsewhere, I am wondering if you've come across the latest method being promoted in Germany for women to defend themselves in case they are being raped by some overly enthusiastic culture enricher. Rather than deal with the actual problems caused by out of control immigration the German experts have proposed that vulnerable women can protect themselves by using something called a vaginal "trap condom." I wish I could post a photo but briefly the device looks like some kind of weird IUD with spikes on it that are designed to injure the attacker's penis should he get that far in his sexual assault of the victim. The idea was apparently recycled from an old South African invention called Rape-aXe and " consists of a vaginal device that a woman can wear for self-defense. If she becomes a victim of rape. The device activates, inflicting pain and injuries on the attacker and also facilitating later medical identification" Speaking as an actual woman there is no way I would ever visit Germany or anywhere else if the only way I could feel safe about getting raped was to wear a vaginal penis trap! Please let us know your thoughts on this or any examples you know of where this device has been successful. On July 16, 2025 at 3:37 pm, Peter wrote: Greetings Mark, Is it better for the right to attempt to retake the universities, or to simply build their own (i.e., Hillsdale College)? With respect to news media, the right simply built its own platforms, and they have outperformed the left establishment. Obviously, more people tune in to Foxnews, Megan Kelly, Tucker, etc than msnbc. Should we do the same with academia? Cheers, Peter On July 16, 2025 at 3:40 pm, Our Man Obsidian wrote: The Epstein case of elite perversion so reminds me of the history of the Emperor Tiberius with his alleged pedophile island retreat on Capri. T'was ever this? On July 16, 2025 at 3:40 pm, A Clockwork Cabbage wrote: Some comments and questions about the Epstein affair, inspired by recent commentary by Edward Dutton, aka The Jolly Heretic. TJH noted possible intersection of interests in this matter with those of the Masad. Strange idea? Also, he thought that the whole affair is a manifestation of the psychopathy prevalent in the ruling elite. We are ruled by Hannibal Lector, in sum, maybe without the taste for human flesh. Shiver. Thoughts? On July 16, 2025 at 3:42 pm, Corey Bona wrote: Dear Mark-- I read last week that Kamala Harris gave an interview last year to a certain social media host about what was on her mind as a "hot take." Allegedly, Ms. Harris chose the hot take that "bacon is a spice." The interview turned out so odd, according to the host, that the host and Ms. Harris mutually agreed not to air it. I don't recall Bacon being one of the Spice Girls, but this report prompts two questions: 1) House Democrats have announced plans to require a floor vote on making the Epstein files fully public. Can we get them to uncover the secret Bacon Spice interview also? 2) Can you lead the congregation once again in giving thanks that Ms. Harris did not win? On July 16, 2025 at 3:45 pm, George Pazin wrote: Hi Mark - Is there a way to overcome the prevalence of ignorance? Because most people still rely on the mainstream media, academics, and the Dems - but I repeat myself repeatedly - most people are simply living in a world that does not comport with reality. The situation in Israel is the clearest example, but people are similarly ignorant of things here in the States as well. I don't see a way around this that will not take decades. Keep up the great work as always! On July 16, 2025 at 3:49 pm, abc123 wrote: American here. I thought the World Cup had something to do with sailboats. On July 16, 2025 at 3:52 pm, Gareth Wigmore wrote: In England they say football is a game of two halves. Not for me it isn't. I regularly down eight or nine pints whilst watching a live game on Sky TV in my local. On July 16, 2025 at 3:56 pm, Raymond Kujawa wrote: Mark is correct to callout the drift on Ukraine. Why in the heck is all the discussion in the west about which long range missiles are being considered on the basis that they can reach Moscow so that 'we' can continue to cause damage to Russia? What help is that going to be for the Ukrainians who are being rained on by Russian ordnance daily? This is making for a dangerous situation that would justify Russia strikes on NATO countries. On July 16, 2025 at 4:08 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: "Repatriation" is my word preference. I prefer it to "remigration". On July 16, 2025 at 4:14 pm, Michael Trueblood wrote: America's Cup, perhaps? Last won by an American many years ago. On July 16, 2025 at 4:18 pm, Michael Trueblood wrote: American team, I mean © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

