Keeping It Simple by Mark Steyn

Mark's Monday Notebook

August 4, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15503/keeping-it-simple A couple of things that caught my eye. First, à propos further revelations re "Russiagate" from the Durrrrrrrrrrrham Report - actually, from the Durrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrham Annex - Michael Ledwith thinks it confirms something called "the Steyn Rule" that I apparently articulated a bazillion years ago: One of the lessons learned by the Clintons back in the Nineties is that, if you're gonna have a scandal, have a hundred of 'em. And then it's all too complicated and just gives everyone a big headache, and they go back to watching 'Friends' or 'Baywatch' or whatever it was back then... Well, early Clinton scandals were certainly "complicated' - something to do with vacation properties and cattle futures and a savings-and-loan collapse and Travelgate perjury ...and that's all years before Monica first dropped to the broadloom. So yes, there was a lot to stay on top of. But, with due respect to Mr Ledwith, I don't think the phony-baloney Russia investigation is in that sense Clintonian. As I wrote over seven years ago: The investigation into foreign interference with the 2016 election was created as a cover for domestic interference with the 2016 election. That's it; that's the whole enchilada. And everything that has emerged since fits into that summation. In the Clinton scandals, individuals who crossed them had an unfortunate habit of dying prematurely in unusual ways, like being hit by a train on an abandoned rail track on which no locomotive had run for years. Again: odd, but complicated. Whereas, as a consequence of America's corrupt "Intelligence Community" subordinating state-to-state relations with a nuclear power and a member of the UN P5 to the Democrats' political needs, thousands of people die every week. So we are way beyond the usual impenetrable Beltway bollocks. In a civilised society, John Brennan & Co would be dangling from gibbets, but at the very minimum it is necessary for someone with a CNN contract and a book deal to go to prison. Otherwise they will do it again - say, in November 2028. That's pretty simple. ~The simplification of everything is something of a worldwide phenomenon. The invaluable Dr Clare Craig, a great friend of the Steyn Show, thinks we're living in Oppositeworld: Everything is inverted. Boris "the libertarian" took away our liberty. Rishi "the fiscal conservative" spent all the money. Keir "the human rights lawyer" removed our human rights. https://t.co/aV4MGRmTiK — Dr Clare Craig (@ClareCraigPath) August 1, 2025 Wherever you live in the west, it would not be hard to find your local equivalents. In pursuit of his own ambition, Johnson did more than any of the other crap transient prime ministers of the last decade-and-a-half to destroy Britain. He was "libertarian" only with respect to his penis - and certainly not with respect to any other man or woman's penis: it was his ministry that under Covid restricted the right of residents of Zones C to E to engage in congress with residents of Zone A or B. Whereas, during my time at the Speccie a couple of decades back, Boris was more or less the Bonnie Blue of Doughty Street. Yet, despite the wreckage piled up by his feckless premiership, sixty per cent of Tory voters remain rogered senseless. Likewise, Keir Starmer's commitment to "human rights" does not extend much further than the human right of fetching Ukrainian twinks to move to the UK and work for escort agencies that specialise in the more fashionable parts of North London. ~But I would like to simplify things a little more. I forget whether it was my former colleague Neil Oliver or his missus who first advanced the proposition that whatever is happening is happening because they want it to happen. Or to put it another way: The consequence is the intended consequence. This story caught my eye because, although it is many decades since I have lived in the United Kingdom, in the days when I did, Warwickshire was one of the two counties in the English interior that I knew best. It has changed somewhat: Anger is growing over a 'cover-up' after two Afghan asylum seekers were charged with the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl, but police advised authorities not to reveal their background. Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, was charged with the rape of the girl in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. While a second man, Mohammad Kabir, also 23, was charged with aiding and abetting rape, as well as strangulation and kidnap of the girl, who is now receiving specialist care. "Specialist care"? Is that specialists in being raped by blokes called Ahmad and Mohammad? Good to know they're not like every other specialist in the NHS, where it takes eight months to get an appointment. But just in case you needed confirmation that the British constabulary have chosen a side, and it is not your side... Sources told the Daily Mail on Sunday that Warwickshire Police advised local councillors and officials not to reveal the asylum seeker background of the two suspects, for fear of 'inflaming community tensions'. In my day, Warwickshire Constabulary were certainly Brit Wanker Coppers, but they did not regard their priority as lying to the public in support of the Official Narrative. So: 1) The Government imports sex predators every night of the week, and then settles them at public expense deep in the interior - overwhelmingly in England, but with enough in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to underline that there's nowhere to hide; 2) If you're the parents of a twelve-year-old girl seeking to assess the likelihood of your daughter being able to walk to the shop to buy a Mars Bar and return home in one piece, the corrupt and evil police will deny you the knowledge to make that assessment. I mean, it's not as if this isn't happening every single day now: Migrant 'tried to kidnap a little girl, 10,' while living in 3-star taxpayer-funded asylum hotel in leafy suburb This would be one Edris Abdelrazig, formerly of Sudan, now of "leafy Manchester suburb Wilmslow". Aside from his eye for a comely ten-year-old, does Mr Abdelrazig have any other skill-set that would make his presence vital to a developed nation? We all know the answer to that. So apply the Neil Oliver rule: This is happening because the people in charge want it to happen. There are obvious reasons why this would be so. There's a lot of money to be made in selling out your country. If you make the mistake of taking the London media seriously, you will be aware of a chap called Morgan McSweeney, "Chief of Staff" to Keir Starmer and the sort of backroom boy the court eunuchs of the press get terribly excited by. He is said to have urged Sir Keir to get tough on these migrants. We now learn that Mr McSweeney's dad, an accountant in County Cork, set up a new company to help provide accommodation for "asylum seekers". In the two years since, he has received six million pounds from the government in Dublin. As Mrs Thatcher was won to observe, enriching people for managing a problem ensures that you will never be rid of the problem. Indeed, in fairness to McSweeney Senior, six mil is chump change. My pal Leilani Dowding introduces us to the first refugee billionaire: The establishment won't stop illegals because there is too much money to be made from housing, feeding, furnishing and providing security for them . It's from our taxes so it's guaranteed money 💴 There's will be brown envelopes flying around... lots of people are getting very... pic.twitter.com/PGuO3mqBR9 — leilani dowding 🌸🚜 ☮️ (@LeilaniDowding) August 3, 2025 If it's making the PM's Chief of Staff's dad and all his pals very rich, why would you want to "fix" the "crisis"? Here is rare footage from the early hours of Saturday morning, of bus loads of "asylum seekers" being discharged at the four-star Britannia Hotel: 🚨🇬🇧 Under the cover of darkness in the middle of the night - Bus loads of Migrants are ferried into a Luxury Hotel in Canary Wharf, London - one of the Capitals most expensive areas. All Military Age Fighting Men who look like they're dressed in Uniform clutching an envelope.... pic.twitter.com/oRp2RrlmVh — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) August 2, 2025 The tweeter is not wrong. This is the most age- and sex-distorted "refugee" population cohort in history: not a single old person, not a single child, not a single woman; just young fit men from some of the most barbaric cultures on earth. By "barbaric", I mean countries where your ten-year-old's desirability as a Saturday-night date is perfectly normal, and doesn't require a corsage and a box of chocolates. Needless to say, the Government lies about this as it does about everything else that matters. Cabinet ministers go on the BBC and assure viewers that the majority of small-boat arrivals are "children, babies and women" - and the incompetent hack who hosts the show fails to call him on it. The identical envelope each man is clutching informs the desk clerk that His Majesty's Government will be picking up all expenses for room and board, plus forty-nine quid per week pocket money. So why is the British state importing an invading army at taxpayer expense? To reprise the obvious: This is happening because the people in charge want it to happen. The large protest of brave mothers outside of the Britannia hotel in Canary Wharf, are now sat on the pavement and road chanting "stop the boats!" Absolutely agree with them. Government(s) have let women and girls down. pic.twitter.com/Tm9fxwbLKz — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) August 3, 2025 It is interesting to see the dominance of the English flag - the Red Cross of St George - in the above footage rather than the Union Jack. It's almost as if the citizenry are beginning to discern that Britishness is a supra-national identity that, applied as it currently is, has provided a useful cover for the English people's dispossession in their own homeland. By the way, the video of the arriving "refugees" and the women's protest have been so effective that the dirty stinkin' rotten corrupt Metropolitan Police have invoked emergency powers to prevent it happening again. Outrageous. The police have now allegedly enacted Section 42A, which bans protestors from demonstrating outside the Britannia hotel for 28 days. Women peacefully protesting is causing "distress" to men in the hotel. Antisemites and Islamists in London every week is fine. pic.twitter.com/7xVlRU1hNq — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) August 3, 2025 That makes a crude kind of sense. Back home in Krappistan, these uppity women would not be allowed to hold mass protests. So one can see why it would cause "distress" to Ahmed and Mohammed glancing out the window from their penthouse suite. Presumably denying ladies the right to protest is now one of those "British values" the depraved political class is always boring on about. One more time: This is happening because the people in charge want it to happen. Precisely why they want it to happen is a subtler question we shall address in the days ahead. ~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with my consideration of P D James on demography. On Saturday there was the latest edition of my weekend music show, while Rick McGinnis's movie date offered Carole Lombard in Hands Across the Table. On Sunday, my Song of the Week got a kick from champagne. If you were too busy this weekend trying to book an hotel room in southern England, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins. © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?