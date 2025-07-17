Image

Mark Steyn

Lost in a Daze

by Mark Steyn
A Clubman's Notes: Heart of Darkness

https://www.steynonline.com/15459/lost-in-a-daze

Image

~Welcome to Part Seven of our seventy-second audio entertainment in Tales for Our Time. This summer, we're enjoying Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad. Fran, a New Mexico Steyn Clubber, followed in Josh's footsteps of yesterday:

Wow, I just binged on the same! This tale reminds me of Kipling's narrative style a bit, perhaps because of the exotic setting.

Thank you, Fran. I would say Kipling's and Conrad's narrative styles differ considerably, but to a contemporary listener, who knows. You'll find eight years' worth a of our Tales archived here, in handy easy-to-access Netflix-style tile format. (Oh, and we do poetry, too.) And, if you've missed the beginning of Heart of Darkness, you can start fresh with Part One and, like Fran, have a good old binge-listen.

In tonight's episode the character of Kurtz, although he has yet to appear in our tale, begins to swim into focus:

One evening as I was lying flat on the deck of my steamboat, I heard voices approaching—and there were the nephew and the uncle strolling along the bank. I laid my head on my arm again, and had nearly lost myself in a doze, when somebody said in my ear, as it were: 'I am as harmless as a little child, but I don't like to be dictated to. Am I the manager—or am I not? I was ordered to send him there. It's incredible.'

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Seven of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in.

If you'd like to know more about The Mark Steyn Club, well, we'd love to have you along for our ninth season. So please click here for more info - and don't forget, for fellow fans of classic fiction and/or poetry, our Steyn Club Gift Membership.

Do join me back here tomorrow for Part Eight of Heart of Darkness.

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item (members only)

Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Promoting the Perps
  2. When the Government Wants You Dead
  3. The Eleventh Hours
  4. Live in Truth
  5. Warm Welcomes

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

 

Image

Image

Image

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.