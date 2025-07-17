Lost in a Daze

~Welcome to Part Seven of our seventy-second audio entertainment in Tales for Our Time. This summer, we're enjoying Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad. Fran, a New Mexico Steyn Clubber, followed in Josh's footsteps of yesterday:

Wow, I just binged on the same! This tale reminds me of Kipling's narrative style a bit, perhaps because of the exotic setting.

Thank you, Fran. I would say Kipling's and Conrad's narrative styles differ considerably, but to a contemporary listener, who knows. You'll find eight years' worth a of our Tales archived here, in handy easy-to-access Netflix-style tile format. (Oh, and we do poetry, too.) And, if you've missed the beginning of Heart of Darkness, you can start fresh with Part One and, like Fran, have a good old binge-listen.

In tonight's episode the character of Kurtz, although he has yet to appear in our tale, begins to swim into focus:

One evening as I was lying flat on the deck of my steamboat, I heard voices approaching—and there were the nephew and the uncle strolling along the bank. I laid my head on my arm again, and had nearly lost myself in a doze, when somebody said in my ear, as it were: 'I am as harmless as a little child, but I don't like to be dictated to. Am I the manager—or am I not? I was ordered to send him there. It's incredible.'

Do join me back here tomorrow for Part Eight of Heart of Darkness.