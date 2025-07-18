Choosing Sides by Mark Steyn

July 18, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15460/choosing-sides Programming note: Please join me tonight for the latest episode of our seventy-second Tale for Our Time - Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness. Tomorrow, Saturday, I'll be back for another edition of my weekend music show, Mark Steyn on the Town at 5pm British Summer Time - which is 6pm in Western Europe and 12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here. ~An official message from the French government via its mission to the United Nations: #EuropeProtects #DSAProtects #DemocracyNotAlgoracy pic.twitter.com/JvQwkGscj6 — La France à l'ONU 🇫🇷🇺🇳 (@franceonu) July 14, 2025 That's a definition of free speech we can all get behind! You have the right to say whatever you want as long as the government has graciously agreed to permit it. What's somewhat dispiriting about the brazen authoritarianism of the above is that, after my hard-fought battle in Canada, I am well aware that, wherever you live, half your neighbours will accept that this definition sounds eminently reasonable. What does that boil down to in practice? Well, in order to prevent you noticing that a significant proportion of the chaps who enjoy stabbing and raping your daughters seem to be "migrants", among the things Keir Starmer is declaring to be "illegal content" is "Islamophobia": LABOUR'S plans for a definition of Islamophobia are aimed at shutting down free speech, Britain's ex-equalities chief warned. Sir Trevor Phillips blasted the secretive working group responsible for the new definition, arguing they are trying to police how people think and shut down criticism of Islam. Sir Trevor led the Equality and Human Rights Commission between 2006-2012 and was chairman of the racial justice think tank, the Runnymede Trust, for five years. At an anti-definition meeting in Westminster yesterday he said: "What the definitions that have been sought in relation to Islamophobia are about is what you think and what you say." Of course. Because after what the political class has done to [your country here], it is necessary that your mild reservations be upgraded from a difference of opinion about public policy to a criminal offence. The template for public discourse in the new Europe is a German case from Hamburg's delightful Stadtpark that I wrote about two years ago as our Diversity Rape of the Day: So a fifteen-year-old girl gets dragged into the bushes by a gang of four "youths". They rape her, and take the trouble to film themselves doing so. Because, after all, if you gang-rape someone, you want to have something to show to the lads who weren't able to make it. When they're sated and push off, the girl gets to her feet and staggers away only to run into five more chaps, who rape her all over again. And film it all over again, in what by now is enough video for a full-length feature - over two-and-a-half hours. That's getting close to Lord of the Rings - and with a cast to match: the semen of nine different men was found in and on her body. And from all over the map: Egypt, Libya, Kuwait, Iran, Afghanistan, Montenegro, Poland, Armenia... That's a lot of diversity: it's like the UN General Assembly of semen... The rape of a schoolgirl is a terrible thing - especially for the guys. As the eminent lady psychiatrist assigned to the case, Nahlah Saimeh, was at pains to explain, "a migrant background can push offenders to the margins of society" and lead to "fantasies of grandeur as an attempt to compensate for one's own misery". Yeah, but two-and-a-half hours? That's some fantasy of grandeur. But what do I know? On Tuesday the court rendered its verdict: Nine rapists aged between nineteen and twenty-three were found guilty, but only one will go to prison - for two years and nine months. The other eight received suspended sentences, so walked straight out onto the streets, perhaps figuring they'd take the scenic route and have a stroll in the park. Six months later came the postscript: Not everyone was happy about eight convicted gang-rapists walking free. And at least one Frankfurter determined to take the law into her own hands and, er, send one of the gang-rapists a WhatsApp message: 'A 20-year-old female has been convicted of insulting and threatening hate-posts in connection with the trial for the gang rape in Hamburg's Stadtpark. She has to go to juvenile prison for a weekend, reports the Hamburger Abendblatt. The woman had seriously insulted and menaced one of the suspects via WhatsApp, calling him a "dishonorable rapist pig" and a "disgusting monstrosity", among other things.' So this twenty-year-old young lady will do more time than eight gang-rapists put together ...for the crime of calling a convicted rapist a rapist. Gang-rape a girl, you'll go free; insult the gang-rapist, you'll do time. On the sacrificial altar of the multicult, you can't make a diversity omelette without breaking chicks. And that's how Starmer, Macron and Fred Merz like it. I doubt that, in the long run, it will work. If anything, it makes political violence logical and inevitable. But the treasonous political class figures that, if it works in Hamburg, it will work in [your town here]. I wrote the other day about an Abyssinian who last month landed by dinghy, and, in his first week on English soil, managed to sexually assault three girls in Epping. There have been nightly demonstrations outside the town's "migrant" hotel, but, alas for Sir Keir's political needs, they have been mostly peaceful. So His Majesty's evil and corrupt constabulary has been bussing in "anti-racist" types to liven them up a little: Look at the police actively protecting the pro-immigration protesters because the English are on the rampage over a migrant sexually assaulting a child. LOOK AT WHERE THEIR LOYALTIES LIE. PAY ATTENTION. https://t.co/hBogrJlIWI — Carl Benjamin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sargon_of_Akkad) July 17, 2025 The police are literally on the other side: they are shepherding the approved out-of-town counter-protesters from the railway station to the demo in their own official vehicles. Are their super-professional "anti-racist" signs being run off the photocopier at Essex police headquarters? Or does it go higher up? Has Sir Keir outsourced it to his Ukrainian male models at TwinkyPrint? The streets of every major European city - and indeed multiple no-name medium-sized towns - have been surrendered to savages and barbarians from the most worthless cultures on earth. This week, for example, an American tourist visited Milan, a hub of art and fashion and sport, and a city with the third highest number of millionaires in Europe. But, as I had cause to reflect while being treated there for one of my many attacchi di cuore, it's now a craphole. So the American gets stabbed in the throat by three Moroccan lads, and can be heard telling his first-aid responders, "I don't want to die." Just because you don't want to die doesn't mean you won't. It is foolish, in existential civil conflicts, to expect violence to remain the monopoly of one side only. The state's actions are telling you where this is all headed, and that there is no possibility of course correction through normal politics. French diplomats, German judges and English constables have picked a side. ~As The Mark Steyn Club settles into its ninth year, we're very appreciative of all those who signed up in our first flush and are still eager to be here as we cruise on towards our first decade. We thank you all. For more information on the Club, see here.

