On Tuesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show, we discuss among other things Meryl Streep and the Hollywood victim card, and the rampaging epidemic of "cultural appropriation". The bestselling novelist Lionel Shriver joined Mark to discuss the latter topic - and whether a non-Mexican can wear a sombrero, as Lionel did (see right). The New Yorker did not care for it. For the full episode of The Mark Steyn Show - including Mark's Mailbox, with some advice for the Trump inaugural - see here.

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

Got a comment on a column? Drop a line to Mark's Mailbox.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list