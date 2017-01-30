A Massacre at the Mosque

This week on Mark's venture into television, he turns his attention to two stories out of his native Canada:

~Tomorrow, Tuesday, he focuses on the slaughter at a Quebec City mosque, for which crimes a pure laine Quebecker named Alexandre Bissonnette (right) has now been charged - and for which Donald Trump's immigration policy has been blamed, at least by putative DNC chair Keith Ellison.

~Next Steyn talks to Jordan Peterson, the University of Toronto professor currently fighting back against the politically correct enforcers because he refuses to use the new array of gender pronouns that have displaced such obsolescent concepts as "he" and "she".

~Later in the week Mark's guests include triple-Oscar-winner Tim Rice, lyricist of such shows and films as Evita and The Lion King and of such hit songs as "One Night In Bangkok" and "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?"

