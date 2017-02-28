The Lameness of Labels

Now that CRTV has fired Mark and canceled The Mark Steyn Show, we thought you might enjoy this final CRTV SteynPost from yesterday, filmed just an hour or two before Cary Katz announced that "CRTV's contract with Mark Steyn Enterprises has ended" - ie, they ended it, by tearing it up over four years before it was due to expire.

CRTV declined to air what follows, but we hope SteynOnline patrons might still find it interesting. Mark remembers from his Fox News guest-hosting days his sometime "Hannity & Colmes" co-host, the late Alan Colmes, and then reflects on the contemporary left's substitution of labeling for argument. Click below to watch:

Rest in peace, Alan Colmes.

Re the end of our short-lived television venture, Mike LaRoche writes over at Ricochet:

It was an excellent show and I hope he finds another platform for it soon. In fact, it was my only reason for opening up a subscription to CRTV in the first place. Needless to say, I will not be renewing.

Mark hopes to be able to say more on his firing in the days ahead. Meanwhile, we thank you for your kind words, a few of which we have appended below:

Hi Mark,

I'm so disappointed that you won't be on CRTV! You were fast becoming one of my favorites with your international flair and interesting guests. I will try to watch what I can on your webpage, but I am so sad I won't be able to watch you on CRTV anymore.

Susie McCleskey

Fort Worth, Texas

I am devastated that you are no longer on CRTV. You were the only reason I subscribed. My husband likes Crowder and says I can't cancel, but watching your show was a family event.

Please say you will continue independently. Where else will we hear spot-on political commentary about the whole wide world? Yes, we will always read your columns, and pray you sub for Rush, but we love the variety nature of your show.

The world is a little darker today.

Charlene Pinkava

Dear Mark

CRTV told me that your contract was not renewed (??) so I cancelled my annual subscription for a promised full refund. You were the primary reason we subscribed. Please tell me how to watch you on internet/ roku If there isn't currently a way.to do it, please consider creating one; I would be happy to subscribe.

George Baxter

Boonton NJ

If there is any way that the style of show that we watched on CRTV can be made available, you will have an audience.

I called CRTV and got the "contract expired" response. I advised them that except for the two MARK'S, the other current offerings are a waste of my time. Looking for you to be available on a regular schedule.

John Holcombe

NOTE: CRTV are wrong to say that Mark's "contract expired" or (above) "was not renewed". In fact, the contract expires on June 30th 2021, but a man called Cary Katz chose to fire Mark and cancel the show. It is a small but important point, because obviously Mark would not have joined Katz in selling one-year subscriptions for a show that had only a two-month contract. That's fraud.

Mark,

I just wanted to say something about you and CRTV. I got rid of my television years ago because even with 100 channels there was nothing worth watching. Then alternative media started pumping out the same kind of garbage. But your show had a wonderful mix of commentary, interviews and classy entertainment that I have not seen in a long, long time.

I will miss it. For the first time in years I had a program that was so much fun that I found myself really looking forward to the next installment. The rest of CRTV is basically talk radio with video. I don't think they will survive long term without something like what you provided, namely real entertainment. You are the best interviewer in the business.

I hope they do survive. But for now they will do so without me. I just canceled my subscription to CRTV and told them that the reason was the dropping of the Mark Steyn Show. I hope you find another way to share your rare wit and incisive analysis in a video format. I will continue to read your books and columns.

Hang in there Mark. Whatever the problem was, it wasn't you and the cancellation was a knife in the back of the many loyal subscribers who subscribed just because of you. Bait and switch is something I expect from the mainstream media. It didn't expect it from CRTV.

Mike Bushell

Norfolk, Virginia

Mark,

Very disappointed to see you have vanished from CRTV. I watched and enjoyed every episode. I hope that you and the production company are working on finding another outlet for your program.

I also hope that your great interviews and the musical performances are in an archive and will be available. They are worthy of repeated viewings and it would be a shame for them to vanish.

Regards,

Jef Allen

Dear Mark,

Just read the viewers' comments about your cancelled contract with CRTV. As with the others, I only subscribed for your show, with any others as a bonus. I was confused when Michelle Malkin's investigations ended in December. They were all interesting, but what has happened with her since then?? Levin can be interesting, but has little if any wit. And Crowder's sidekicks-well, if you really don't have anything else to do.

I found all of your interviews fascinating and greatly appreciate having you introduce me to people I was only vaguely aware of, if aware at all. I bought the Fracking video after your interview with them, and the Great Good Thing book after your interview with Klaven. As a musician (classical piano) I appreciated your taste in all the musicians you brought to your weekend shows. And, as with your guest appearances on Rush, I learned from your Posts where you talked about any current social and political issues with your usual wit and common sense.

And as with the others who commented, I would certainly want to support any future projects that feature you online. In the meantime, I THANK YOU for your very important voice against the endless stupidity and rancor.

I look forward to hearing you soon on Rush, and any future opportunities to hear your wisdom.

Craig Nies

Hi Mark,

So sad about CRTV. My spouse got me a subscription for Xmas. Mostly we looked forward to your weekend show and the interviews. It was very good!

Just when I thought the culture had completely gone down the tubes you popped up and introduced us to some interesting, talented artists who weren't out to make a political statement! You transported us back to the good old days when tv was entertaining!!! And informative. And musical.

Thanks for what you did,

Linda Stanton

Sad in Minnesocold

Dear Mark,

One of my favorite lines of yours is "permanence is the illusion of every age". Unfortunately, it turns out the illusion applies to T.V. shows as well.

Like many, I was disappointed to find out your show was cancelled on CRTV. I bought a year subscription hoping to see your program for the indefinite future, and it's a shame it came to such an abrupt end. I hope you're at liberty to discuss the details of what happened in the coming days. Just know that you have a loyal fan base who will follow you wherever you go. You're my favorite author and political commentator, and I'm sure many others feel the same way.

Best of luck,

Joe Bottini

Champaign, Illinois

The entire sell of CRTV, for us, was Mark Steyn. An exceedingly unhappy turn of events.

Where can one find such interesting and intelligent interviews?

Andrew and Alexandra

Minneapolis

The only reason we got sucked into CRTV was, of course Mark Steyn. I hope to see your work on another venue. As for CRTV, they've lost me as a subscriber.

Klaus Rohrich

Dear Mark,

Sorry you are gone from crtv. We've cancelled.

With all best wishes,

Bob & Lisa Curry

Encinitas, California

Good day Mark,

The cancelation of your show is most disturbing. You were the icing on the cake for CRTV. In anticipation to you joining the lineup I joined and purchased a fire stick to allow me to view your show on my TV. What happened?

I have surmised there always were issues behind the scenes given the startup problems. Most telling has been the fact that Levin would never mention your show by name when advertising and relegated you to "...and others!" That never struck me as anything but dismissive.

I will have to think about going forward with CRTV. At this point, Michelle is not posting, I like Crowder. However, as much as I like Levin, sadly I'm finding them mostly a lesson in frustration.

Now that I think about it, my second clue to your cancelation should have been the 3-Question Survey asking what other conservative personality I would like to see on CRTV.

Here's hoping you are able to share with us your creative endeavors going forward.

Wishing you the very best always. Sad,

Robert Ramirez

Alhambra, California

Hi Mark,

I too cancelled my CRTV subscription. Given your focus on certain world events, you take far more real risks than others in your fight for free speech and I admire you for it.

Plus, your show was terrific. A great combination of guests from whom I learned things you just would not ever hear anywhere else.

Then there was the musical part for which beautiful is not quite enough of a word.

Onward and upward and I wish you all the best!

D. G. MacQueen

Arlington, VA