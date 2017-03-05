Something is Rotten in the State of Sweden

Before they fired Mark and tore up his contract, this was the last piece by Steyn that CRTV aired - albeit very briefly. However, we thought viewers might like to see the episode. In it, Mark addresses the state of affairs in Sweden in light of the recent remarks by President Trump. He has spent a lot of time there in recent years, and spoken to many Swedish women who've found themselves on the receiving end of the political class' insane multicultural delusions. Click below to watch:

Look for more Steyn TV this coming week, as he interviews the historian Amity Shlaes, muses on identity politics, makes a live appearance in Phoenix, and much more.

~We said that the above SteynPost aired at CRTV "albeit briefly". It was posted at their website, and then almost immediately taken down by order of CRTV's boss, Cary Katz. Puzzled subscribers were then told for a week that there were "technical difficulties with the show", when in fact there were no technical difficulties whatsoever: it was simply that CRTV had decided to mislead its customers. There's a report on Steyn and "the strange goings-on at CRTV" in World Net Daily, from the perspective of the right. And from the perspective of the left this piece on Steyn's sacking by Matthew Sheffield in Salon is full of interesting details of which we were not hitherto aware - particularly about the aforementioned Cary Katz, the "student loan billionaire" and former bankroller of Jim Jeffords, the Republican turncoat who delivered the Senate to the Democrats. (For Mark's contemporaneous take on Jumpin' Jim, see here.)

CRTV left Mark in a steep financial hole by dumping him without paying the six-figure payroll and production costs of most of the shows they aired - as they're obligated to do under the contract they signed with Mark. So e thank very profusely the many viewers of The Mark Steyn Show who have used their CRTV refunds to purchase the unexpectedly limited-edition and suddenly collectible Mark Steyn Show Bag. We hope to find a way to keep going, if not the bag, then at least the show. Meanwhile, Mark is very touched by all your emails, and also by the many supportive comments over at our Facebook page.

CRTV has been demanding that aggrieved customers seeking refunds provide an explanation of why they wish to cancel their subscriptions. This one is from Sean Soderman to CRTV's Customer Service:

Greetings. As I become aware of the details behind the cancellation of the Mark Steyn Show, I am obliged to request a refund for my yearly subscription. I can't in principle support what's been done to Steyn and company. I shouldn't be sending money to an organisation, only to learn that certain content-producers and employees aren't being paid. My stomach churns to learn Mark Steyn's been made to absorb the costs of the show; 6-figures, by his account. I attended the Steyn Show in Canada, Ontario, at the Ottawa Manning Conference, and he graciously signed my copy of his book and took a picture with me. The dates I'm reading suggest to me that while Steyn was here up North, he was aware things were heading South. In spite of this he put on a smile and a great performance. I don't hold ill-will towards CRTV's employees. By Salon's account, the problem is higher up. If there's any justice, Mark Steyn and company will be duly paid for a job well done. I hope this is how it pans out in the courts. Otherwise, people should be warned against supporting CRTV for fear of this happening to others. Sincerely, Sean Soderman

Thank you, Sean, for your support of a show Mark loved working on - all the way to that live Ottawa show last weekend. As depressed as he is by CRTV's breach of his contract, he feels far worse about the way so many viewers considered themselves to have been "swindled" (in the words of CRTV customer Kathy Green) by CRTV's false promises of a year's worth of shows.

Herewith, today's selection from our groaning sack of mail from dissatisfied CRTV subscribers:

Hello Mark,

I was and still am, very disappointed and annoyed with CRTV for cancelling your gig so I cancelled my subscription with them. I like the other hosts but it's just talk radio with pictures, you classed up the joint. What is the deal? Can't we conservatives be classy too or is that only allowed for Ivy League progressives?

I am hoping you will find some way to continue your show through some other channel.

Cheers,

Reg McAuley

Ontario

**

Mark â€“

Like so many others, I subscribed to CRTV because of your show. I will certainly cancel now. But I really hope there can be found another outlet for your relaxed interviewing style, your extraordinary wit, self-deprecating humour and above all your courage and intellect.

Please keep it up because the world needs people like you to counter the extreme left wing nonsense that has gripped the western world.

Penny Street

Sydney, New South Wales

**

Mark,

Like your other fans, I was disappointed to hear of the cancellation of the Mark Steyn Show on CRTV. In the first instance, who the hell is Cary Katz?

I like Levin's style, but he is a bit grim and partisan, and too focused on politics and political theory. Of all of the commentators I read, watch and listen to, you are the one who most seems to get that culture forms the underpinnings for everything else. Without good culture, it is no use arguing over the proper construction of the Second Amendment to the Bill of Rights.

In that way, it seemed to me that your inclusion of authors, actors, chefs and musical performers was more than just a vanity project. It served as a demonstration of what good, intelligent culture looks like. For myself, based on your brief mention of it, I went out and bought a copy of Coming Up for Air. Finished it in four days and consider myself somewhat improved for having read it.

It was also never lost on me that many of your guests were not completely politically or philosophically aligned with your views, or mine for that matter. Yet you had intelligent, thought provoking conversations with all of them. That is also about culture. In that way, your wonderful eulogy for Alan Colmes was a proper cap to the show.

Beyond that, I hope that you will be able to shed some light on the reasons for the abrupt cancellation. It always leaves a bad taste in the mouth when these things are done so hush-hush.

Regards,

Matt McWilliams

Coral Springs, Florida

**

Mark,

Like so many others I am disappointed that CRTV has given your show the axe. I have demanded a full refund from them for this bait and switch scam.

Looking foreward to seeing more of you on this blog.

Regards.

Michael Mullinix

**

I am sorry to hear of the cancellation of your show. That really sucks.

To retaliate against the injustice, I have ordered your excellent book Passing Parade for a friend of mine.

In your corner,

Charles Lagerbom

Northport, Maine

**

I only joined to see and hear you Sir, so I too will cancel crtv.

Maybe we can still hear you on Rush occasionally?!!

Stay strong!

Sincerely,

Christine From PA

**

Well, add my name to the list of those so terribly disappointed by the cancellation of your show, Mark . The only reason I signed up for CRTV was to watch your program. I have canceled, and received a full refund.

Your show was brain food. Now, I'm going hungry again.

Hank Farrior

Charlotte, North Carolina

**

I am disheartened to see that CRTV dropped you. I loved, especially, your long interviews...and have to wonder if Mark Levin ever watched them. I love Levin, but...I can hear him on the radio, and I can re-read his books if I've a mind to. (I can read yours, too.)

In protest, I will not be renewing my CRTV subscription. I messaged them to tell them so.

It was a beautiful short run! Will see you somewhere else....

Sage Lawrence

Key Peninsula, Washington

**

Hi Mark

Got my refund - waiting to see what you do next before spending it.

David Sharp

**

I will miss your show, Mark. Watching your Christmas Show reminded me of the Christmas Shows I grew up on; good, wholesome, entertaining variety.

I hope to see more of you soon.

Best of luck.

Tracie Todd

California

**

Mark,

As a fellow New Hampshireman, I was shocked and outraged to see that you were so prematurely removed from the CRTV lineup. I subscribed in December but I have to admit that I am seriously rethinking this now.

I found your dry wit and sharp intellect a breath of fresh air and your show quickly became my favorite on CRTV. I do like Crowder and I enjoy some of the long-form interviews that Levin does, but to be honest I don't see myself renewing this when the current contract is up.

Best of luck for you and I hope to hear of another place where you will practice again.

Bob Gilmore

New Hampshire