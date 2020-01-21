Image

Mark Steyn

The Case for an Unimportant Araby

Mark's Mailbox

https://www.steynonline.com/10003/the-case-for-an-unimportant-araby

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

As a follow-up to recent Clubland Q&As, Mark answers more questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on sundry topics from the need to make the Middle East utterly inconsequential to Justin Trudeau's spectacular Beard of Gravitas via imperialist alternatives and cultural confidence. Click below to watch:

Mark's Mailbox is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful in this our third year. Among the pleasures of membership is that you can enjoy our TV content in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you'd rather sample the above in non-visual form, please log-in here. We're excited to announce that our entire run of video Mailboxes, starting with the very first edition, is now available in audio. You can find all those, plus some of the more memorable editions of The Mark Steyn Show, over in our Audio & Transcripts department.

If you prefer Mark in non-visual formats, he'll be back in audio only with a brand new Tale for Our Time this Friday.

If you prefer Steyn live in person, don't forget this year's Mark Steyn Cruise.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. I'm Just Wild About Harry
  2. Notes on a Phenomenon
  3. Trials and Tribulations
  4. The Last Waltz
  5. Revenge on Reality

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image