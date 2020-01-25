The Overland Monthly , the original publishers of "The White Silence", issued this special tribute issue to Jack London after his early death.

Welcome to the conclusion of a wintry Tale for Our Time for this January: first published in 1899, this is Jack London's account of the awesome powers of The White Silence. A First Weekend Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, Josh Passell, writes:

To paraphrase the fellow you quote in the introduction, I'd rather have The White Silence than any New Yorker short story since Salinger. The snowshoeing passage alone is compelling reading. Thank you for choosing this tale and reading it so compellingly.

Thank you, Josh. I'm not sure my late New Hampshire neighbor, Mr Salinger, wouldn't have agreed with you. In tonight's concluding episode, "the pitiable thing that was once a man" faces the reality of the situation:

'I'm a gone man, Kid. Three or four sleeps at the best. You've got to go on. You must go on! Remember, it's my wife, it's my boy--O God! I hope it's a boy! You can't stay by me--and I charge you, a dying man, to pull on.' 'Give me three days,' pleaded Malemute Kid. 'You may change for the better; something may turn up.' 'No... And, Kid, don't--don't leave me to face it alone. Just a shot, one pull on the trigger. You understand.'

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read the conclusion of The White Silence simply by clicking here and logging-in.

If you enjoyed this foray into the oeuvre of Jack London, don't miss my reading of what I regard as not only his very best short story but one of the greatest short stories of all time: To Build a Fire.

