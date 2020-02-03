Image

Mark Steyn

Rooting for Rush

by Mark Steyn
As millions of listeners heard just before 3pm Eastern on Monday, Rush Limbaugh has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. So, for the worst of all reasons, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone Tuesday at noon Eastern/3pm Pacific, while Rush and his doctors work out a treatment plan.

This is terrible news for Rush and Kathryn, but also tough on his audience and for American conservatism. Many radio and TV shows addressed Rush's characteristically honest announcement, among them Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight". Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour with Tucker here.

Tuesday's "Rush Limbaugh Show" will be difficult for all of us, but we will endeavor to cover the Iowa results, impeachment machinations, the State of the Union, and much else. You can dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, one of Rush's original stations, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

