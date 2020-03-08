The Faint Half-Blush That Dies Along Her Throat

Welcome to this weekend's entry in our Mark Steyn Club anthology of video poetry - and by sheer coincidence it's by a writer Joe Biden quoted in his Super Thursday victory speech:

To paraphrase the poet Robert Browning, our reach should exceed our grasp. And my reach does exceed our grasp, because I believe we can grasp whatever we reach for.

Er, okay. Close enough for government work. What Browning actually wrote, in his poem about the painter Andrea del Sarto, was:

Ah, but a man's reach should exceed his grasp,

Or what's a heaven for?

One thing a heaven's for is one's late loves - which is the subject of the Browning poem I've chosen, after some prompting by our film columnist Kathy Shaidle. My Last Duchess is an ingenious piece first published by the poet in his Dramatic Lyrics of 1842. In this video I discuss the background to the work and a little bit of Browning's life, and then give it a go. To watch My Last Duchess, please click here and log-in.

If you'd like to catch up on earlier poems in the series, you can find them on our Sunday Poems home page. As with Tales for Our Time and our music specials and The Mark Steyn Show, we're archiving my video poetry in an easy-to-access Netflix-style tile format that we hope makes it the work of moments to prowl around and alight on something that piques your interest of a weekend, whether Kipling or Keats. One other bonus of Steyn Club membership is that you can enjoy much of our content in whichever is your preferred form - video, audio, text. So, if you'd rather hear me read My Last Duchess off-camera, please click here.

