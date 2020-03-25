Testing Times

Welcome to a self-isolated socially distant quarantined curfewed sheltered-in-place edition of our regular activities. Mark has retooled The Mark Steyn Show for an audio format that brings you his latest commentary on the Coronaland news of the day, but also provides a few other diversions, encompassing Truman Capote, Michelangelo Antonioni, Kathy Bates, the highest rank of European nobility, oldies night on the Isle of Wight and the Moldovan hit parade.

If you like this format, he may do more. But, if you don't, we shall speak no more about it. And, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member and you'd like to submit a question for Mark to address on his hypothetical next show, please leave it in the comments below.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As he always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it does come with some special benefits, including:

~Tales for Our Time, our monthly audio adventures of classic fiction;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with Steyn (such as last Friday's);

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content;

~His Sunday series of video poetry;

~Advance booking for his live appearances around the world;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~The opportunity to join Mark, the Trump-pardoned Conrad Black, the fearless Douglas Murray and his other guests on our (don't laugh) third annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise (coronapocalypse permitting);

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

Mark will be back this evening with the next episode in our current Tale for Our Time - Daniel Defoe's Journal of the Plague Year.