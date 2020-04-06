Steyn in for Rush Today!

The first Coronacopia edition of The Mark Steyn Show for this week will air tomorrow, because today I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone. Join me for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. I hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

The Coronapocalypse seems likely to predominate, as the President, the Surgeon-General and others have warned that this coming week is going to be very dark. Over the weekend the number of "confirmed cases" leapt from a million to 1.3 million, and Joe Biden has announced that he'll now wear a mask over his mouth in public, which his minders have been advocating since he entered the race a year ago. So we seem set for another fast-moving news week, and we will do our best to stay on top of it.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the Friday edition of The Mark Steyn Show, a mellifluous medley of pandemics, panderers and policemen - plus a poem for Holy Week. You can listen to the full show here. On Saturday I mourned the loss of a great gleeful guitarist, Bucky Pizzarelli, and Kathy Shaidle's Saturday movie column dumped the WHO in favor of The Who. Wary of excess doom-mongering, our Sunday song selection offered the non-doom-laden "Yes! We Have No Bananas". On the other hand, our marquee presentation was our latest Tale for Our Time - my reading of Daniel Defoe's Journal of the Plague Year. You can hear Part Fourteen here, Part Fifteen here, and Part Sixteen here. If you were too busy watching "Leave It to Beaver" reruns dubbed into Hmong on Channel 4,037 all weekend long, I hope you'll want to catch up with one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

Tales for Our Time and A Journal of the Plague Year are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As I always say, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it does come with some special benefits, including:

~The aforementioned Tales for Our Time, our monthly audio adventures of classic fiction;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark's Mailbox, and other video content;

~My Sunday series of video poetry;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~The opportunity to join me, the Trump-pardoned Conrad Black, the fearless Douglas Murray and my other guests on our third annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise (coronavirus and global lockdown permitting);

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

See you on the radio at noon US Eastern, and this evening right here for Tales for Our Time.