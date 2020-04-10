Easter Sequeastered

Welcome to the Good Friday edition of the self-isolated socially distant quarantined curfewed sheltered-in-place Mark Steyn Show with an audio Coronacopia of Easter news and comment, plus a few other diversions, including a Senegalese soccer supremo, a rotten band-booker, a Pink Floyd upholding judge, another Brit wanker copper, and a poem for the season.

Simply click above to listen. And, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member and you'd like to submit a question for Mark to address on his next show, please leave it in the comments below. Do stay on topic - and no URLS, please, as they wreak havoc with our page formating.

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it if you're interested you can find more information here.

Steyn will return later this evening with Part Twenty-One of A Journal of the Plague Year.