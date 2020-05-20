The Woman Who Saved an Innocent Man by Mark Steyn

The Rush Limbaugh Show

May 20, 2020 https://www.steynonline.com/10305/the-woman-who-saved-an-innocent-man On Wednesday I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. In the course of the show I talked to a truly great lawyer, Sidney Powell, the lady who, as I put it, single-handedly rescued Michael Flynn from the pit of hell into which dirty investigators, dirty prosecutors, a dirty judge and even his own (former) legal team had lowered him. Also up for discussion today: Russia, China and a hinge moment of history; a Pennsylvania hairdresser and the Michigan State Police haircut squad; the Dreyfus Affair and the first death sentence by Zoom - and Kamala Harris goes Kung Flu fighting. Click below to listen: Thank you for all your Mark Steyn Club membership renewals in this third birthday month - but we are always eager to welcome new members, too, and we'll do our best to provide you with aome digitally delivered delights as lockdown lurches on. For more on the Steyn Club see here. © 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

