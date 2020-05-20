The Woman Who Saved an Innocent Man

On Wednesday I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. In the course of the show I talked to a truly great lawyer, Sidney Powell, the lady who, as I put it, single-handedly rescued Michael Flynn from the pit of hell into which dirty investigators, dirty prosecutors, a dirty judge and even his own (former) legal team had lowered him. Also up for discussion today: Russia, China and a hinge moment of history; a Pennsylvania hairdresser and the Michigan State Police haircut squad; the Dreyfus Affair and the first death sentence by Zoom - and Kamala Harris goes Kung Flu fighting. Click below to listen:
On today's show you were talking about how the corrupt Banana Republic state will turn a blind eye to egregious crimes committed by their own while at the same time sending helicopters and armed minions in full robo-cop to an innocent person's home in the wee small hours. You forgot to mention that often times there also happened to be a CNN news truck passing through the area with full audio and video crew accompanied by a perfectly coifed and suited field "reporter" stopping by to see what the fuss is all about at the precise moment the "perp" is frog marched out in his bathrobe. What a coincidence! What a scoop! I guess if you're going to run a Banana Republic is doesn't hurt to have the "media" on your side.