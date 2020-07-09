The Fake Hate-Crime Boogie

As the great woke wars of 2020 continue, an Oregon politician has found himself on the receiving end of a racist latter. Of course, he also found himself on the sending end of it.

Candidate for Commissioner of Umatilla County Jonathan Lopez has apologized for writing the letter and dropping it in his own mailbox in one of the lesser convincing faux hate crimes.

The letter avows "America is for the God fearing, pro gun, pro life humans who refuse to be controlled by the government. Theres (sic) no room for people like you here!"

Lopez assures that "by no means or way did I want to gain the election."

This stunt is the latest in a string of fake hate from notes supposedly scribbled on restaurant bills towards black waiters to actor Jussie Smollett's infamous Subway run-turned-hate crime hoax.

