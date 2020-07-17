Sleeping with the Enemy

Welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show, and a very sleepy show, including the systemic racism of sleep, the sizeist disrespect of sleep, Mark's Sleepy Time Gal of the Week, and a sonnet to sleep, plus black beans and roast beef, the Washington Redskins and the Texarkana Twins, and from lockdown to looting to landslide.

Click above to listen.

Mark Steyn Club members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to our new Mark Steyn Shows or our series of audio adventures Tales for Our Time can find instructions here - and the RSS page itself here. A brand new Tale for Our Time will launch tomorrow, Saturday.

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can peruse the transcripts here. For the full archive of our new shows in a handy Netflix-style tile format, please see here.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it if you're interested you can find more information here.