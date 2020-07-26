A Se'nnight of Steyn, July 20-26

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~This week, Mark continued his audio serialization of The Prisoner of Windsor, his contemporary inversion of Anthony Hope's The Prisoner of Zenda. You can catch up on all the episodes of this latest Tale for our Time here.

~Mark started off the week with a fresh Song of the Week, recalling someone who danced like Zizi Jeanmaire and taking a look at the Peter Sarstedt tune "Where Do You Go To (My Lovely)?".

~On Monday, Mark caught wind of a Best of Steyn reel of his observations on 2020 Democrat presidential candidates shared by the peerless Lisa Boothe guest-hosting Tucker Carlson Tonight.

~The Tuesday edition of The Mark Steyn Show, Whisper If You Dare, covers silence from the church and silencing from the corporations, not to mention mad Poles and a celebrity fugitive.

~SteynOnline's in-house Jewish mother, Laura Rosen Cohen, once again took us 20,000 links under the sea with stories such as the NFL going woke, primary challenges for the Jew-hating shrews of Congress and the wickedness of the Chinese communist regime.

~Singer-songwriter Tal Bachman made his debut as a SteynOnline guest columnist Thursday with a column and short story taking aim at the racist-masquerading-as-anti-racist push to end blind orchestra auditions.

~The Mark Steyn Show returned Friday with Mark's forage through civilizational ruin, the Trump coalition and a Spider-Man sequel you'll never see, among other delights.

~Kathy Shaidle's Saturday film column brought us Christmas in July this week, with her thoughts on It's a Wonderful Life, A Christmas Carol, and the Trailer Park Boys Christmas special, among other films.

Tales for Our Time and The Mark Steyn Show are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.