Deep Waters

Welcome to Episode Twenty of my contemporary inversion of The Prisoner of Zenda - The Prisoner of Windsor, the latest in our Tales for Our Time. Steven Sicotte, a Louisiana member of The Mark Steyn Club, is enjoying it so far:

I can't get enough of this story, and would enjoy reading it if/when in print.

That's very kind of you, Steven. We've had quite a lot of requests to see it in book form, so we'll give that some consideration.

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, Rudy Elphberg, winging his way through British politics, finds his position on referenda under attack in a speech from a bigshot Eurocrat:

The real, enduring, eternal will of the people can never be nullified by a mere snapshot of a moment of a millisecond of ignorant opinions manipulated by spin-doctors and racists and Russian bots re-routed via Ruritanian content farmers... So we are not disheartened. We hear you, no matter how many neverendums your government holds. Because no polling booth can vote down the European vision: If it's an 'In', we say 'On we go!'; and if it's an 'Out!' we say 'We march forward!' That is the European way! That is the true voice of the people! En marche! Onward!

