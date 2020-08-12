Welcome to another one of our summer specials of The Mark Steyn Show â€“ this time going across Britain (with a jaunt elsewhere in the Commonwealth) looking at the most standout Brit Wanker Coppers of the Day from episodes past.

This anthology takes us far and wide, from London's Metropolitan police and the Bedfordshire police to the Lancashire police and an honorary wanker copper from Quebec's SÃ»retÃ©.

Lurking in the shadows, criminalizing birthday serenades, and policing one's trousers are all within the purview of law enforcement in the coronapocalypse when it comes to the land where everything is policed except crime.

