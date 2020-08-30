A Se'nnight of Steyn, August 24-30

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~Mark kickstarted the week with a Song of the Week audio special featuring hits from the headlines, with a guest appearance from Ted Nugent.

~Mark's Monday Notebook explored the bifurcation of society, New York's pantechnicon state and Kellyanne Conway's departure from the White House, plus an update on the Michael Mann case as it enters its ninth year.

~The Tuesday edition of The Mark Steyn Show kept us apprised of the latest in the Summer of Stupid, including roses, walls, illegal parking, Parsifal in your parlor, waking up the Woke, Marie and Marguerite, and border action north and south.

~A brand new video edition of The Mark Steyn Show came out Wednesday, filmed aboard last year's Mark Steyn Cruise before a live audience of folks from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland, India, Australia and New Zealand. In this episode, Mark is joined by compatriots Kathy Shaidle, Tal Bachman and Andrew Lawton for a lively discussion on the notion that politics is downstream of culture â€“ and how the right still doesn't get it.

~Laura's Links returned Wednesday with an exposÃ© of The Great Walkbackening, a rare showing of sense from Don Lemon and an even rarer showing of courage from the French.

~With Trump-Biden debates scheduled in the coming weeks, Mark Steyn Club member Ellen Comeau shared what happened when the Canadian government attempted to nationalize political debates in last year's federal election.

~The Mark Steyn Show's Friday edition delved into Kamala's mob endorsement, the Jerry Falwell Jr Police Academy, farewell to a not so sweet season, Britannia silenced, music for the nude beach, and much more.

~After this year's socially distanced Republican National Convention wrapped up, guest columnist and singer-songwriter Tal Bachman told us why the American republic is over and the country could be headed toward a national divorce.

~To close out the week, we kept our Saturday night movie date with Mark marking the 20th anniversary of Alec Guinness' passing with a look at the English actor's life and work.

Tales for Our Time and The Mark Steyn Show are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from London, Kiribati to London, Ontario to London, England, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.