It's Surprisingly Easy Out Here for a Pimp

On Wednesday Mark returned to not just the Number One cable-news show, not just the Number One show in all of cable TV, but latterly the top show in all primetime TV, the ratings phenomenon "Tucker Carlson Tonight". The subject under discussion was Seattle hiring as its "street czar" a former pimp - and for a salary higher than more than three-fifths of US governors':
"If you were seriously interested in any of the issues that have been roiling America for the last six months, you would not be appointing a pimp as a 'street czar' for 150 grand," said Steyn, who added that such hiring decisions explain the "permanent decline" of some American cities.
You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", including breaking news of more cop shootings in American cities, here. We congratulate Tucker on his continuing spectacular ratings success - which is wholly deserved, and is in the teeth of far less talented rivals actively demanding he be forced off air.
If you're one of that small brave band who enjoy Steyn on camera, he'll be back tonight for the premiere of a brand new documentary from Marc Morano and Kevin Sorbo on the new world the global warm-mongers are planning for us, some of which we've had a glimpse of during this year's lockdowns. Mark is in the picture along with many of your favorite climate deniers.
Because most movie theaters around the planet are closed right now, Climate Hustle 2 is premiering as a livestream, with a screening tonight at 8pm - that's 8pm wherever you and your viewing apparatus happen to be. So it's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time, 8pm in Helskini, 8pm in Cairo, 8pm in Vancouver, 8pm in Ouagadougou... Tickets are $14.99 and available here.
Here's the promo - including a half-a-dozen words or so from Steyn:
If you prefer Mark in non-visual formats, please tune in tomorrow, Friday, for the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show - or catch up, if you've yet to hear it, with his latest rollicking Tale for Our Time, The Prisoner of Windsor.
The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership.
3 Member Comments
A Street Czar named...DesirÃ©e? No, AndrÃ¨, I see, but a fellow can try.
As a native of the great Pacific Northwest, I can attest firsthand to the second city syndrome of Portland compared to Seattle. They got a basketball team before we did (and lost it, I note gloatingly, to Oklahoma City), a football team and TWO baseball teams to our none, and now a Street Czar. Mayor Squeaky Wheeler must be gnashing his Crest Whitestrips and rending his Pendleton flannels over the humiliation. He could try to play catch-up by appointing the "I AM A WOMAN!" fellow Street Czarina, but who besides Joe Biden remembers the second person to invent the light bulb? Portland pipsqueaked again! Welcome to my psychological hell.
Caught the Steyn segment while flipping between Tucker and baseball. My daughter asked who the guy was with the weird accent. I said he's the man whose writings taught me about the country's fertility problems and contributed to our decision to have your baby brother. To which my daughter replied "oh, then I don't care for him"
When the left is creating "street czars" out of pimps in order to replace the police, what they want is no real answer to the problems in these communities. All that money to one person to do something meaningless is what the left views as a "real job" and they've pushed that view to minorities and their base for decades. I'd rather have Cosmo Kramer from Seinfeld be the street czar because at least he has name recognition.