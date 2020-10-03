Late on Friday afternoon it was announced that President Trump, following his Covid diagnosis and "mild" symptoms, would be helicoptered to Walter Reed Hospital for a few days - out of "an abundance of caution". A couple of hours later, I joined Tucker to discuss the day's developments, including the reaction of Connecticut senator Chris Murphy. Click below to watch:

Honestly, when it comes to Covid, if you're not talking about China, you're wasting everybody's time. The President gets this; a large segment of people who claim to be his "supporters" don't.

Later in the show I returned to react to the proliferation of death wishes for Trump on "social media" - on the same blithely unconcerned platforms that mark Tucker's and my video clips as "sensitive content":

"There's a political bloodlust in the air," Steyn told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "Just filling in a voting ballot doesn't satisfy it for these guys. But it's a sickness. If you're actually doing this stuff in the public, on the Internet, you should think about what it says about you, not what it says about the president and the first lady."

You can see that segment in full here. I made a terrible faux pas in scoffing at the Deputy Premier of Victoria when in fact I meant the Deputy Premier of Queensland - a twerp called Steven Miles. Things have come to a pretty pass when you can't tell one crappy Aussie state government hack from another.

You can see the full hour with Tucker here. There's more from me on the Trumps and the virus on the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

