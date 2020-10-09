Image

Mark Steyn

The Uses of Lockdown

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/10678/the-uses-of-lockdown

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Friday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This latest edition mostly covered the election countdown and the Covid lockdown but we touched on a few tangential matters also.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions on this edition of our Q&A.

If you're interested in my IPA appearance Down Under with Jon Roskam, you can find more information about that here. It's coming up midday this Tuesday in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, 9am in Perth - that's 1am Greenwich Mean Time, or 9pm Monday North American Eastern Time. But you do have to be an IPA member - which you should be anyway.

Stick with SteynOnline this weekend for music and movies, as well as for a somewhat belated edition of The Mark Steyn Show. If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid gift.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

