Election Night Live

7.25pm A point to bear in mind:
If news organizations declare Joe Biden the mathematical president-elect, he plans to address the nation as its new leader, even if President Trump continues to fight in court, advisers tell Axios.
Hmm. By "news organizations", they mean The New York Times, CNN, NBC... Those organizations will be itching to declare Biden the victor as soon as possible, and put Trump on the defensive, as the guy declining to accept the will of the people. It is reported that, if and when he does speak, Joe will be announcing certain cabinet picks. In other words, the plan is that he'll be acting as president from around 10pm tonight - and Trump will be reduced to a squatter refusing to give up the apartment.
7pm Eastern: Welcome to Election Night 2020. It's been a wacky year and I've been out and about far less than I would normally have been, so I don't entirely trust my instincts. But I'm reasonably confident that Trump will win - but not so confident that he won't have it stolen from him, as is already underway in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.
Over on the other side, Joe Biden hasn't put a foot right, and he rounded it out with a final appearance in the only state he campaigns in (the one half-an-hour from his home) in which he introduced his granddaughter Finnegan:
Introducing fans to his family, he put his arm around his granddaughter's shoulder saying "this is my son, Beau Biden who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate in Delaware."
Which would be an odd thing to say to Pennsylvania voters, even if Beau Biden had ever been elected to the Senate.
He then said "this is my granddaughter, Natalie" before noticing his mistake and saying "no wait, we got the wrong one."
Biden then puts his arm around his granddaughter's shoulder and says "this is Natalie, this is Beau's daughter" before embracing "Beau's number two" his granddaughter Finnegan.
Unless Millsfield is the model, we're in for a long night. Mark Steyn Club members are welcome to give their take in the comments below. Any tips on when the looting starts - 9.47pm? 10.12? - are also welcome.
6 Member Comments
Comments welcome on Florida please.
From Melbourne, Australia I am looking at 73% of the vote counted, Biden well ahead ... and am starting to feel very nervous indeed.
Am I missing something?
Just reading a book called The Long Road about a British soldier who was captured at Calais about the time of Dunkirk and was a prisoner for five years. When he was finally liberated he just felt tired and apathetic.
That's how I feel tonight after this two year long election. I will be feeling great relief when Trump is elected, but I'm not as excited as I thought I would be.
Old Joe is the Back to the Future candidate. At this point the Democrats are bitterly clinging to power, and want to go back to what it was like when Old Joe was in his prime, when he could use his "conventional leadership style" to destroy Robert Bork and malign Clarence Thomas without fear of anyone on the right standing up to him. The good old days, when Republicans meekly did what they were told, and suffered the lash without much complaint. That's back when we were all united, and when Democrats could rule in peace. Somehow I think, no matter what happens tonight, those days are over.
As I've been saying for weeks now, Trump to win narrowly but it will be contested violently, verbally so by the liberal media and physically so by the liberal mobs gathering outside the White House in Washington and in every other city and major town throughout the USA.
The only people who can say democracy are the demos, us.
A country that would elect a man as lost as Joe Biden...is in quite a bit of trouble. Regardless, it's Philly or bust for Joe. And not just in PA, but across the entire country. Talk about all of your eggs in one basket! I also couldn't help notice the graphic in the lower right of the video thumbnail stating that Trump won't declare victory prematurely. I'm sure that's a burning question on all of America's minds right now. I venture to guess they haven't asked the same of Joe.
I'm watching the results roll in online. Can't stand to listen to the talking heads this early. Well, at least some things are consistent; Vermont called for Biden with 0% of the vote reported. If Biden ends up pulling this out we may see a lot more of that in the years ahead.