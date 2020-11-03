Election Night Live

7.25pm A point to bear in mind:

If news organizations declare Joe Biden the mathematical president-elect, he plans to address the nation as its new leader, even if President Trump continues to fight in court, advisers tell Axios.

Hmm. By "news organizations", they mean The New York Times, CNN, NBC... Those organizations will be itching to declare Biden the victor as soon as possible, and put Trump on the defensive, as the guy declining to accept the will of the people. It is reported that, if and when he does speak, Joe will be announcing certain cabinet picks. In other words, the plan is that he'll be acting as president from around 10pm tonight - and Trump will be reduced to a squatter refusing to give up the apartment.

7pm Eastern: Welcome to Election Night 2020. It's been a wacky year and I've been out and about far less than I would normally have been, so I don't entirely trust my instincts. But I'm reasonably confident that Trump will win - but not so confident that he won't have it stolen from him, as is already underway in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

Over on the other side, Joe Biden hasn't put a foot right, and he rounded it out with a final appearance in the only state he campaigns in (the one half-an-hour from his home) in which he introduced his granddaughter Finnegan:

Introducing fans to his family, he put his arm around his granddaughter's shoulder saying "this is my son, Beau Biden who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate in Delaware."

Which would be an odd thing to say to Pennsylvania voters, even if Beau Biden had ever been elected to the Senate.

He then said "this is my granddaughter, Natalie" before noticing his mistake and saying "no wait, we got the wrong one." Biden then puts his arm around his granddaughter's shoulder and says "this is Natalie, this is Beau's daughter" before embracing "Beau's number two" his granddaughter Finnegan.

Unless Millsfield is the model, we're in for a long night. Mark Steyn Club members are welcome to give their take in the comments below. Any tips on when the looting starts - 9.47pm? 10.12? - are also welcome.

