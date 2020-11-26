Image

Mark Steyn

Over the River, Through the Years

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/10786/over-the-river-through-the-years

Welcome to the Thanksgiving Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show. With various American governors, mayors and public health officials forbidding the traditional celebrations, we have a special programme which we hope partially compensates. Mark has retooled some of his show's regular features, including his Poem of the Week, Last Call and Hundred Years Ago Show, to cover many aspects of this most American of holidays. Click above to listen.

Steyn will be back this evening with the latest episode of his current Tale for Our Time - P G Wodehouse's foray into the world of New York graft and gangsters, Psmith, Journalist. If you're one of that small brave band who prefer him in visual formats, he'll be guest-hosting the Black Friday edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight".

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here. For those members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to our Mark Steyn Shows or Tales for our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).

